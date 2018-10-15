Oregon State returned to practice Sunday following its bye week and set its sights on a California football team that, like the Beavers, is searching for its first Pac-12 win.
The Beavers practiced Tuesday and Wednesday last week, working on some fine tuning and giving some of the younger players an opportunity to get some work in.
The coaching staff took some time early in the week to reflect on the first six games, finding areas to emphasize and improve on, then hit the road Thursday for some extended recruiting.
The focused shifted to the Golden Bears, who the Beavers host at 1 p.m. Saturday for Homecoming, on Sunday before taking off Monday.
Coach Jonathan Smith said Monday he liked the energy level the players brought on Sunday.
Smith said he has been impressed with what second-year coach Justin Wilcox has been able to do so far.
“They’ve done a phenomenal job defensively and they continue to show that,” Smith said. “They’ll be a scheme that is sound, those guys play hard and do a great job getting the ball, turnovers, so that will be a challenge.”
Much like the Beavers, Cal has dealt with rotating quarterbacks. Ross Bowers, Brandon McIlwain and Chase Garbers have all seen time with McIlwain getting the majority of the snaps the last three games.
“I think offensively they are working through kind of like we have, quarterback kind of in and out and have had some different guys in there,” Smith said.
McIlwain provides a dual threat as he has also rushed for 371 yards and four touchdowns. As a passer, McIlwain has completed 76 of 121 attempts for 713 yards and two touchdowns. He has thrown seven interception.
Smith said McIlwain is athletic, can extend plays and is dangerous when he gets outside the pocket.
“You have to have concern with these guys that have played a little bit that they’re going to continue to improve,” Smith said. “It’s just a matter of time until he puts a complete game together because he’s got some talent.”
During this three-game losing streak, Cal has turned the ball over 14 times. Smith said some of that can be misleading.
“I look at some of those turnovers they had this last weekend or how late in the game and they are trying to get back into it,” he said. “It does change the game if you can get some and we definitely need to get some.”
Injury update
With quarterbacks Conor Blount and Jake Luton both nursing injuries, Jack Colletto could be in line to make his first start.
Smith said Luton was limited in practice on Sunday and Blount practiced a little last week. He expects both to practice this week in some fashion.
“Colletto actually practiced pretty well (Sunday) and so he would be the next guy up,” Smith said. “We’ll see where the health is between (Luton and Blount) on Tuesday, Wednesday and we’ll make a solid plan on Thursday.”
Defensive lineman Jeromy Reichner is likely a week or so away from potentially making his debut and safety David Morris will likely play in four games at most once he is able to play so he can use a redshirt season.
Receiver Isaiah Hodgins, who missed the last game with a hamstring injury, is still out, while defensive back Isaiah Dunn did practice on Sunday.
Trick plays
Smith called several trick plays against Washington State and he did receive a call from the conference about one of them.
Kase Rogers received a kickoff, then threw across the field to Champ Flemings, who had laid down in the end zone so the Cougars would forget about him.
It worked as Flemings returned the ball to the WSU 45.
“I did hear from the conference that was not the right way to go,” he said, then added with a laugh, "but hey they didn’t call it.”
Smith said that if a players lies down the officials are supposed to treat it as an injury.
“So they should have stopped the game as an injury and had him come off,” Smith said.
Jefferson on list
Running back Jermar Jefferson was added to the Doak Walker Award list on Monday. The award goes to the nation’s top running back.
The true freshman is third in the country and tops in the Pac-12 with 865 rushing yards and is fourth nationally with 144.2 per game. His 12 rushing touchdowns are third in the country.
Jefferson is one of 66 players in the list, and one of two freshmen.
No more unbeatens
Colorado’s loss at USC on Saturday means every Pac-12 team has at least one loss overall as well as in conference play. Smith said that doesn’t surprise him.
“I think this league, again, it’s so competitive week in and week out, there’s so many good players and coaches,” he said. “… It’s not shocking the thing is really competitive and that’s why I like the league so much and being a part of it. Every week you’ve got to bring you’re a game.”
Colorado kickoff
The Beavers’ game at Colorado on Oct. 27 will start at noon and will be televised on the Pac-12 Networks. The Beavers’ last road win came at Colorado on 2014.