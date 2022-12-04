OSU football: Beavers to play Florida in Las Vegas Bowl

Oregon State will play Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl, it was announced on Sunday.

The 17th-ranked Beavers (9-3) will face the Gators (6-6) at 4:30 p.m. PT Saturday, Dec. 17 at Allegiant Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

Oregon State has the opportunity to win a 10th game for just the third time in program history. The 2000 Oregon State team went 11-1 and the 2006 squad went 10-4.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

In his fifth season leading the program, coach Jonathan Smith has now led the Beavers to back-to-back bowl games. Oregon State wrapped up its 2021 season with a 24-13 loss to Utah State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.

This will be Oregon State's third trip to the Las Vegas Bowl. In 2003, the Beavers defeated New Mexico 55-14 to conclude an 8-5 season. In 2009, Oregon State lost 44-20 to BYU and finished the season with an 8-5 record.

Both of those games were played at Sam Boyd Stadium. Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders and the UNLV Rebels, opened in 2020.

Nolan enters transfer portal

Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan has announced on social media that he has entered the transfer portal. The redshirt junior has not played since the Beavers’ loss at Utah on Oct. 1. He entered the concussion protocol after that game and has not been cleared to return.

Nolan took over the starting position in the second week of the 2021 season and led the team to its first bowl berth since 2013. He entered this season as the starter and helped the team get off to a 3-1 start.

Redshirt freshman Ben Gulbranson took over the position after Nolan’s injury and the Beavers went 6-1 in games which he started. He completed 109 of 175 pass attempts (62%) for 1,290 yards and eight touchdowns with five interceptions.

Injuries have made it difficult for Oregon State to establish any long-term continuity at quarterback in recent seasons. Tristan Gebbia started four games in 2020 before suffering a severe hamstring injury which forced him to sit out all of the following season.

Nolan’s injury forced the coaching staff to make a change once again this season.

Going into next year, Gulbranson is the only quarterback on the roster with any experience. Freshmen Travis Throckmorton and Dom Montiel did not see any action this season. It seems likely Oregon State will add depth at the position through the transfer portal.

Going forward, Oregon State has received a commitment from Aidan Chiles, a 6-foot-4 senior quarterback from Downey High School in California. The four-star recruit is a dual threat QB who threw 36 touchdown passes this season and led his squad to its regional championship game.