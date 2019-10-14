Oregon State’s woes in the kicking game have been well-documented.
A late missed field goal cost the Beavers a win last season at Nevada, and another misfire at Hawaii this season would have tied the game.
The Beavers failed on two more — a miss and a block — kicks against Stanford in a 31-28 loss two weeks ago.
After missing two more field goal attempts last Saturday against Utah, the Beavers are just 2 for 7 this season.
That after going just 12 for 20 last season.
Jordan Chouakir was wide right on a 44-yard attempt in the second quarter with the Beavers down 21-0.
Coach Jonathan Smith chose to turn to true freshman Everett Hayes for a 42-yard attempt in the closing seconds of the first half but he was wide left.
Choukair, a senior, has been the starter for the first 17 games under Smith, but that might change this week as he and Hayes will compete for that role for this Saturday's 11:30 a.m. game at California.
“Obviously when we put them out there we ask them to kick it through the uprights,” Smith said Monday. “We will open it up to competition this week and we feel like that’s one way to create some competition to get the best output on Saturday.”
Choukair was 8 for 10 on attempts up to 39 yards last season but only 4 for 10 from 40 or more.
This season, he is 2 for 3 under 40 this season and 0 for 3 from beyond.
So how does the lack of success from the longer distances make an impact in deciding to kick or go on fourth down?
“Some of these down and distances we’re going to attempt some kicks,” he said. “I expect us to get better, I really do.”
Jefferson update
Smith said he isn’t sure if the Beavers will have running back Jermar Jefferson, who missed this past game and played sparingly the previous two after being hurt in the second game at Hawaii, back for Saturday’s game at Cal.
Jefferson injured his foot at Hawaii and could possibly sit out this Saturday with a bye the next week to get fully healthy.
“We’ve looked into that and we’re going to make a call later I the week, we’ll kind of see how he goes,” Smith said. “There would be that benefit if he does not play of the bye week.”
There are no plans, however, to redshirt him this season. Players can redshirt even if they play in four games; Jefferson has done that.
Bradford to redshirt
Senior receiver Trevon Bradford, who has yet to play this season due to a foot injury, will redshirt and return for a fifth season, Smith said Monday.
“I think he’ll play some this year but at this point it’s probably just four games,” Smith said. “He doesn’t just want to play in five games and call it good.”
Bradford played in 11 games last season and was third on the team with 56 catches for 649 yards and a team-best six touchdown receptions.
He has 72 career receptions for 913 yards and seven touchdowns.
Coming off a bye
The Beavers will play a team coming off a bye week for the second straight game. Utah had a bye before last Saturday’s 52-7 drubbing and Cal was off last week after a 17-7 loss at Oregon.
Smith said there are some advantages and disadvantages to a bye week.
“You can definitely get bodies healthy and you can work on some things in your scheme or fundamentals, you can implement maybe something new because you’ve got a little more time,” he said. “But at the same time some guys are in a nice rhythm and want to keep playing on the weekend.”
Recruits see blowout
A number of recruits were in attendance for Saturday’s game so what does Smith and company say following the performance of the team against Utah?
He chose to the see the positives.
“The start of the game I thought our crowd had some energy to it and they could feel that,” he said. “Obviously the game was not what we wanted. But anytime you are able to get face to face around this beautiful place I think it’s an advantage to us.
“Next day conversations it’s all about the opportunity they have here and what we can do for them here. We felt really good about having them on campus.”