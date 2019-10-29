Oregon State’s offense will face an Arizona defense this Saturday that will have a new coordinator running the show.
That’s because Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin did something Sunday that he has never done in his career when he decided to make a coaching change in the middle of the season.
Out are defensive coordinator Marcel Yates and linebackers coach John Rushing. In steps Chuck Cecil as the DC and Hank Hobson to work with the linebackers. Both were on staff as analysts before the move.
“My job is to give our team the best chance to win weekly,” Sumlin said on Monday. “I owe it to our players and our fans to give them the best chance, and so we moved on.”
So what does that mean for Oregon State as the Beavers prepare to take on the Wildcats at 1:30 p.m.?
Not a whole lot is the consensus.
“We’re focused so much on the tape and what they’ve done in their games leading up to this,” coach Jonathan Smith said. “That’s really what you focus on, the schemes they’ve been running, the players they have. The players are what really count out there.
“… I just think it’s hard to make wholesale changes in a six-day span so we’re planning to see what they have put on tape and be ready to make adjustments if it’s different in the first quarter.”
Star receiver Isaiah Hodgins, who has 56 receptions for 745 yards and 10 touchdowns, had similar feelings.
“If they change things we have to adjust on the fly,” he said. “We’ll live with that and adjust as it comes. We have our base scheme in and what we think they’re going to do. If they change it then they change it but we have a pretty good idea of what to expect.”
The Beavers (3-4, 2-2) will be facing an Arizona (4-4, 2-3) defense that in the last three games have allowed 51, 41 and 41 points in losses to Washington, USC and Stanford.
Over the eight quarters that spanned the second half against Washington and the first half against Stanford last week, the Wildcats surrendered 110 points.
The Beavers are looking to get back on track, so to speak, after facing two tough defenses in Utah and Cal the past two games. While Arizona appears to be the right team to face, Hodgins knows they can't take the Wildcats lightly.
"Anyone watching the Pac-12 knows any given Saturday teams are coming out there and winning games they maybe they shouldn't or maybe they weren't predicted to so we just have to expect everything, come out and execute and just try to get back in the flow of things and play our offense," he said.
Arizona's new coaches have been around the program. Cecil has been involved in game-planning, so Sumlin said he doesn’t expect too many changes but hopes the changes will provide a spark to the players and a little more energy against the Beavers.
“They know what they’re talking about,” Sumlin said of Cecil and Hobson. “They know where we are. They’ve seen the issues.
“What we want to do is give our players and our fans a chance to win this season and get to postseason play. That’s where the decision was made. That’s what it was about.”
Injury updates
Smith said Monday that running back Jermar Jefferson, center Nathan Eldridge and linebacker Matthew Tago are around 50-50 to play this Saturday. That may change as the week progresses.
Jefferson has missed the last two games and played sparingly in the two before that. He suffered a foot injury at Hawaii.
Eldridge, a graduate transfer from Arizona, was also injured against Hawaii in Week 2 and has not played since. On Tuesday, Eldridge said he is full go in practice.
He didn’t have a lot to say about facing his former team.
“It’s going to be fun,” Eldridge said. "I’m excited. I don’t have much talking to do, I’m just going to go play.”
Tago was also hurt against Hawaii but did play against UCLA before missing the last two games.
The jury was still out on Monday for left guard Gus Lavaka, who missed the Cal game, and linebacker Shemar Smith, who as hurt in that game.
Receiver Trevon Bradford might see action if he can get in playing shape after missing all of training camp and the first seven games of the season with a foot injury. He can play in four of the last five games and still take a redshirt and return next season.
“I’m just anxious to get him out there,” Smith said. “Some of it is the particular team, beyond just offense how he can contribute, because he’s been a returner for us on special teams. If he’s ready to contribute in a lot of phases, we’re anxious to get him out there.”