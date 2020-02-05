OSU football: Beavers to celebrate 2000 team in September

Oregon State will celebrate the “Fiesta Bowl Championship 20th Anniversary” the weekend of Sept. 25-27 on campus when the Beavers host Washington State at Reser Stadium.

The 2000 team, as well as head coach Dennis Erickson, will also be enshrined into the OSU Athletics Hall of Fame on the same weekend as part of the fully to-be-announced in the future 16th class.

The Beavers finished the season 11-1, won the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1, 2001 and finished the year No. 4 in the country. Erickson, a 2019 College Football Hall of Fame inductee, earned one of his three then-Pac-10 Conference coach of the year honors following the regular season.

Current Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith was the team’s quarterback and was selected the Fiesta Bowl’s offensive most valuable player after passing for 305 yards and three touchdowns in the 41-9 victory over Notre Dame. The Beavers piled up 446 yards of total offense.

Defensively, the Beavers limited the Fighting Irish to just 155 yards of offense and forced three turnovers. Linebacker Darnell Robinson was named the game’s defensive MVP after making seven tackles, including one sack, two tackles-for-loss, and forcing a fumble.