OSU football: Beavers' targeted recruiting approach brings in promising class

Jonathan Smith and his staff wanted to go “sharpshooting” during this recruiting cycle.

The Oregon State coaches knew they wouldn’t be able to bring in a massive recruiting class because the roster is already close to full, so they decided to use the few spots they had available to zero in on players who are perfect fits for the program.

On Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period that last through Friday, Oregon State signed 11 players to the class of 2021, a group that Smith is extremely optimistic about, and one that he believes directly addresses areas of need for the Beavers.

“We did know going into this where our roster was landing. It was going to be a smaller group,” Smith said. “So we described it as being sharpshooters — really targeting in on a couple guys that we really felt could fit our place, and we were able to land those guys. It was a targeted approach this year, maybe more so than previous years.”

The group might not be the most flashy in terms of rankings — according to 247 Sports, the class is last in the Pac-12 and 110th in the nation. Those numbers might be a bit jarring to supporters who have watched Smith push the program in a positive recruiting direction since his arrival.