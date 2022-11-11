OSU football: Beavers take on Bears, looking forward, not in the past

Oregon State football players were not quiet before the season in expressing their desire and belief that a Pac-12 championship was within reach.

The Beavers had reason to feel it was there for the taking. OSU was coming off its first bowl appearance in eight years and returned a veteran-heavy squad, particularly on the defense, and those returners included two different players who had spent significant time as the starting quarterback.

But three losses over the last seven weeks after a 3-0 start have made a conference title highly unlikely. Last Friday’s 24-21 defeat at current No. 24 Washington puts Oregon State at 6-3 overall and 3-3 in the conference, three games back of leader Oregon (6-0) and 2.5 games behind USC (6-1 entering Friday’s home game with one-win Colorado) for the second spot in the Pac-12 championship game Dec. 2 in Las Vegas. Two of OSU’s three losses have come by three points.

Oregon State’s finishes the regular season at home against California on Saturday, at Arizona State next week and home against No. 6 Oregon the following week.

The losses have changed reality. But Beavers coach Jonathan Smith wants his team to focus on what is ahead, not the chances that have been left behind.

“We’ve got a bunch in front of us. Excited about three games, two of them being at home. Still have an opportunity to finish the season with a record we can be really proud of,” Smith said in his weekly media press conference. “Obviously we’re going to play in the postseason, so an opportunity to make that game even better by the way we play.”

Smith added that he has a mature group and one that has rallied back from a disappointing loss to the Huskies that included numerous missed opportunities offensively.

He said the team had a good vibe Sunday as it watched tape of the Washington game and that he expected the team to be energized and inspired this week against California.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The Golden Bears (3-6, 1-5) are coming off one of their better performances of the season in a 41-35 loss at No. 8 USC.

Cal scored on its first possession on a Jaydn Ott 10-yard touchdown run and outscored the Trojans 28-21 in the second half. But the Bears, who trailed 20-7 at halftime, could never grab the lead in a contest in which they gave up 515 yards of total offense.

“I thought the offense started and finished the game very well. We need to be more consistent in the middle of the game,” Cal coach Justin Wilcox told the media this week. “We have some good skill players. I thought you saw those guys make some plays this past game. But we’ve got to do it more consistently.”

The Bears enter Saturday’s game at Reser Stadium ninth in the Pac-12 in total offense (12th rushing, fifth passing, 10th scoring) and ninth in total defense (sixth rushing, 12th passing, seventh scoring).

Ott, a true freshman running back, goes into the week fourth in the conference at 80.6 rushing yards a game with seven touchdowns.

He has two 100-yard rushing games, including 274 on 19 carries (14.4 yards per attempt) and three scores against Arizona. But across the last four games Ott has been held to 192 yards on 58 tries (3.3 average) on the ground.

He also has 31 catches for 213 yards and two touchdowns on the season, including seven receptions for 70 yards versus USC.

“Really good player. He can carry it but he can catch it. They’re throwing him the ball, too,” Smith said. “He’s a well-rounded back that can carry it, be physical, make you miss. They’re doing a good job with him, getting him touches.”

Added Beavers defensive coordinator Trent Bray on Ott: “He’s had some really good games and some big runs and he’s explosive. It’ll be a challenge, like a lot of weeks.”

Bray said the Beavers want to “eliminate the run” and make the Bears a one-dimensional unit and put pressure on quarterback Jack Plummer.

Plummer is familiar to Oregon State. In last year’s season opener, the first-year Cal transfer guided Purdue to a win against the visiting Beavers while passing for 313 yards and two touchdowns.

With the current circumstances in college athletics, Smith said it won’t be the last time that his team faces a player on different teams in consecutive seasons.

This season, Plummer has 16 touchdowns passing to six interceptions and is completing 62.7% of his passes while averaging 263.8 yards a game.

Bray said the Beavers know Plummer’s skill set and have plenty of game film of the redshirt senior passer in a Cal uniform to be prepared.

“He’s just a good player. When he has time and he’s got a good, clean pocket he can be very accurate and throw a great deep ball,” Bray said. “It’s kind of like any quarterback, you’ve got to make him uncomfortable.”