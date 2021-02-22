OSU football: Beavers tab AJ Steward as new running backs coach

Oregon State has produced a talented group of running backs over the last few years and will have a tough task on its hands as the Beavers look to replace Jermar Jefferson next season.

On Wednesday, the school announced it has identified the next coach to lead that effort.

Jonathan Smith has tabbed nine-year coaching veteran AJ Steward as the teams next running backs coach, the school announced.

“I’m excited to have AJ join the Oregon State family,” Smith said in a press release. “He’s a veteran coach with a great reputation for developing running backs through his previous stops at Rice, BYU and Arizona. He knows the Pac-12 well and is a great addition to our coaching staff.”

Steward, who spent his playing days as a receiver at Kansas in the mid-2000's, brings a wealth of coaching experience to Corvallis.

He spent last season in the same position at Arizona, and two seasons at BYU (2018-19). He began his coaching career at Rice from 2012-17, where he spent the last four years as running backs coach after serving as a graduate assistant the first two seasons.

In 2020, Steward worked under former Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin, who was fired in the midst of an 0-5 season.