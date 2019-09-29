Stanford football coach David Shaw gave his review of what he saw out of Oregon State on Saturday night after his Cardinal escaped with a 31-28 Pac-12 win inside Reser Stadium.
“I don’t know if there is a more improved team in our conference than Oregon State,” he said.
The high praise probably feels good in some ways but it by no means erases the sting of the tough loss.
“It’s closer but obviously not where we want to be,” OSU coach Jonathan Smith said after watching his team rally from 21-0 down to tie it at 28-28 before Stanford kicked a game-winning field goal.
Saturday was another reminder of just how slim a margin there is to come away with a win in the Pac-12, and in college football in general.
Mistakes here or there and inconsistency can cost you big time, as they did yet again on Saturday night for the Beavers (1-3, 0-1).
The buzz word again after the loss was “details.”
“We just have to execute and do our job,” linebacker Shemar Smith said.
Both the offense and the defense have shown flashes at times this season of playing well enough to get a win. Unfortunately for the Beavers, that hasn’t happened at the same time.
While the defense held its own most of the game Saturday, it took nearly 29 minutes before the offense was able to find any rhythm. Once it did, the Beavers looked unstoppable, scoring on four straight possessions.
A similar scenario took place in the second half against Hawaii when the defense limited the Rainbow Warriors to 10 second half points but the offense was shut out in a 31-28 loss.
“A lot of offense comes down to all 11 guys being exact in doing their jobs but also the details that come with that specific assignment and we haven’t gotten that,” Smith said. “That’s a little bit of offensive football sometimes it’s hard to get all 11 guys going. We’ve had some production, I’m not down on those guys at all, but we definitely want to be a consistent offense in order to outscore some of our opponents”.
What do the Beavers need to focus on to try to change that?
Here comes that word again.
“It’s going to take a lot of detail in practice, too,” said junior receiver Isaiah Hodgins, who had 10 catches for 162 yards and now has 33 receptions for 509 yards this season.
That begins with being more focused the minute the Beavers take the practice field.
“There’s some times where we’ve kind of started slow in practice, like this week,” Hodgins said. “And you kind of see that carry over into the game. It’s very important to preach to the young guys, old guys and everyone that practice days are important and we really need to grind through the whole thing — start fast and finish strong. If we start doing that week to week it will start showing up in the games.”
If there is a positive to take out of the loss it’s the way the defense has steadily improved, for the most part.
The Beavers allowed just 353 total yards Saturday, the fewest of the season and the fewest in 16 games under defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar. The previous low was 357 at Nevada last season.
The Cardinal managed just 100 on the ground and that dropped OSU’s rushing defense number to 180.5 per game. The Beavers gave up 281.1 last season.
“I believe we definitely took a step forward," junior linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. said. “Our emphasis was run stopping and we did a good job on that. We’re never satisfied and we’ve got to keep working no matter what.”
Oregon State will look to work on those details again this week and try to limit the mistakes next Saturday when the Beavers take on UCLA at 6 p.m. in the Rose Bowl.
“We’ve got opportunities moving forward,” Smith said. “… These guys are going to go back to work. I’m confident in this group and we’re going to tighten in up and get over the hump.”