OSU football: Beavers sign 19 in recruiting class

Its national signing day and the Beavers are expected to ink one of their best football recruiting classes in several years.
Here’s a look at who has officially committed as of 9:15 a.m.:
Quarterback
The Beavers added two quarterbacks in the class to help provide depth and compete for the starting job that is open with the departure of sixth-year senior Jake Luton.
Chance Nolan is a 6-foot-3, 200-pounder who spent the last season at Saddleback College in California where he passed for 3,315 yards and 38 touchdowns and rushed for 1,069 and six more scores last season. He has three years to play three.
Ben Gulbranson (6-3, 220) played in 10 games as a senior at Newberry Park High in California. He passed for 2,814 yards and 29 touchdowns as a senior and added 248 yards and six TDs on the ground on 75 attempts.
Both are expected to be on campus in January and ready to compete in the spring.
Receiver
Oregon State will bring in three receivers to make up for the losses of seniors Aaron Short and Andre Bodden as well as the early departure of Isaiah Hodgins, who has entered the NFL draft after a sensational junior campaign.
Zeriah Beason (5-11, 195) still has one prep game left as he looks to help lead Duncanville High (Texas) to a state title this Saturday. He is rated among the top 100 receivers in Texas by 247Sports and Rivals and is expected to be on campus in January.
Silas Bolden (5-8, 150) is following his brother Victor’s footsteps as a Beaver. The younger Bolden had 1,239 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior at Rancho Cucamonga High in California.
Trevor Pope (6-2, 170) had 670 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior at Tracy High in California. He had 826 rushing yards and 825 yards for a rare 800/800 season as a junior.
Tight end
The Beavers lose Noah Togiai at tight end to graduation and also saw Isaiah Smalls leave via the transfer portal but signed two players to take those places.
Tommy Spencer (6-6, 250) had 11 catches for 189 yards as a senior at Roseville High in California. He had 14 receptions for 309 yards as a junior and lettered all four seasons while also playing defensive end.
Jake Overman (6-4, 235) saw limited action as a senior at Servite High in Yorba Linda, California, finishing with only six catches for 75 yards.
Running back
The Beavers signed just one running back after losing senior Artavis Pierce.
Isaiah Newell (6-1, 210) has helped lead Las Lomas High in California to a 23-3 record over the past two season. A two-time league MVP, Newell finished his career with 5,663 yards rushing and 74 touchdowns. He rushed for 2,166 as a junior and 2,097 as a senior.
You have free articles remaining.
Offensive line
One of the areas hit hardest to graduation is the offensive line where the Beavers lost three starters, including Blake Brandel and Gus Lavaka, who were mainstays there the past four season. The Beavers added two signees on Wednesday. They also will have Portland State grad transfer Korbin Sorensen in the mix.
Cooper Darling (6-4, 310) was a three-year letterwinner at Williams Field High in Gilbert, Arizona, and won two state titles. Born in Salem, Darling had been committed since May.
Taliese Fuaga (6-6, 325) committed last week out of Mount Tahoma High in Tacoma, Washington. He will play in the 2020 Polynesian Bowl.
Defensive line
The Beavers lose Elu Aydon but signed two more defensive linemen on Wednesday to go with the addition of Auburn transfer Charles Moore.
Sione Lolo (6-3, 235) is ranked the No. 23 defensive end nationally and is athletic off the snap.
Tavis Shippen (6-3, 290) is ranked the No. 15 junior college prospect and the No. 3 defensive end. He had 62 tackles as a freshman at Mt. San Jacinto College as a freshman in 2018 then redshirted last season.
Linebackers
The Beavers added two instate products and three players overall to help provide even more depth to a linebacker position that loses only Shemar Smith from this past season.
John Miller (6-1, 220) was a three-year starter at Tualatin and earned back-to-back league defensive player of the year awards. He had 118 tackles this past season, including 13.5 for loss with 6.5 sacks.
Junior Walling (6-1, 230) was a four-year starter at McNary High in Keizer and finished his senior season with 92 tackles, including 12 for a loss with four sacks. He also had one interception. Ended his career with 355 tackles with 57 for loss and 23 sacks.
Shane Kady (6-2, 200) had 41 tackles and 16 for a loss as a senior at Mililani High in Hawaii. He had 12 sacks and forced four fumbles.
Defensive backs
The Beavers lost two starters at safety to graduation in Jalen Moore and Shawn Wilson and also saw Omar Hicks-Onu leave middle of the season to the transfer portal.
OSU is adding four players in the secondary and there is a bit of a family affair as Alton Julian is the cousin of current Beavers DB Nahshon Wright and newly signed Rejzohn Wright.
Ron Hardge (6-2, 185) played one season at City College of San Francisco where he saw action in nine games and finished with 27 tackles and one interception. He has three years to play two.
Alton Julian (6-3, 200) is ranked the No. 8 junior college cornerback and has three years to play three. He had nine tackles as a freshman in 2018 and redshirted this past season at College of San Mateo. He is expected to join the program in January.
Johnathan Riley (6-3, 185) played 10 games as a redshirt freshman at Kilgore College in Texas this past season where he had 34 tackles, two interceptions and two pass breakups in 10 games. He is expected to join the program in January.
Rejzohn Wright (6-3, 175) is the No. 5 JC cornerback out of Laney College in Oakland, California. Wright verbally committed late Tuesday night.
— This story will be updated throughout the day.