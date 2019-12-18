OSU football: Beavers sign 19 in recruiting class

Its national signing day and the Beavers are expected to ink one of their best football recruiting classes in several years.

Here’s a look at who has officially committed as of 9:15 a.m.:

Quarterback

The Beavers added two quarterbacks in the class to help provide depth and compete for the starting job that is open with the departure of sixth-year senior Jake Luton.

Chance Nolan is a 6-foot-3, 200-pounder who spent the last season at Saddleback College in California where he passed for 3,315 yards and 38 touchdowns and rushed for 1,069 and six more scores last season. He has three years to play three.

Ben Gulbranson (6-3, 220) played in 10 games as a senior at Newberry Park High in California. He passed for 2,814 yards and 29 touchdowns as a senior and added 248 yards and six TDs on the ground on 75 attempts.

Both are expected to be on campus in January and ready to compete in the spring.

Receiver

Oregon State will bring in three receivers to make up for the losses of seniors Aaron Short and Andre Bodden as well as the early departure of Isaiah Hodgins, who has entered the NFL draft after a sensational junior campaign.