OSU football: Beavers sign 16 players in Class of 2022

Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith took time out from his preparations for Saturday’s LA Bowl to announce the Beavers’ early signings for the class of 2022.

Oregon State signed 16 players to letters of intent on Wednesday. Smith said the Beavers’ successful season was definitely an asset in the hectic final days leading up to signing day.

“In general, we continue to win recruiting battles. I think each year that’s continued to show up, more and more,” Smith said Wednesday in an online press conference from Los Angeles. “And winning helps. Winning helps, having a season where you’re winning more than you’re losing. I think it shows another sign of momentum, that we’re headed in a great direction.”

Smith said there is a lot of positional variety in this group and it is mostly composed of high school players with just one junior college transfer signed at this time, defensive back Ryan Cooper Jr. of College of San Mateo.

“I think we’re raising the level of competition in each position group with this new class. A lot of talent, a lot of guys that we feel fit our place really well, have bright futures in regards to being good football players, football meaning a lot to them, but also Corvallis, school and I think they fit our locker room, the type of guys we want in the building,” Smith said.

The 16 signees announced Wednesday are:

• Ryan Cooper, Jr., DB, 6-0, 190, San Jose, California.

• Nathan Elu, OL, 6-5, 295, San Mateo, California.

• Takari Hickle, DL, 6-4, 255, Tenino, Washington.

• Melvin Jordan IV, ILB, 5-11, 215, St. Petersburg, Florida.

• Dylan Lopez, OL, 6-2, 293, Eastvale, California.

• Carlos Mack Jr., DB, 6-1, 175, Clovis, California.

• Mathias Malaki-Donaldson, OLB, 6-5, 235, Baldwin Village, California.

• Damien Martinez, RB, 5-11, 220, Lewisville, Texas.

• Sam Mason Jr., DB, 6-0, 185, Covina, California.

• Kord Shaw, ILB, 6-2, 205, Ogden, Utah.

• Jacob Strand, OL, 6-5, 255, Canby.

• Noble Thomas, DB, 5-11, 185, Orange, Florida.

• Travis Throckmorton, QB, 6-2, 205, Westlake Village, California.

• Jack Velling, TE, 6-5, 225, Seattle, Washington.

• Luka Vincic, OL, 6-5, 275, Bothell, Washington.

• Quincy Wright, DL, 6-2, 306, Duncanville, Texas.

Jordan is rated as a four-star recruit by Rivals.com. Smith said Jordan was one of the first players in this class to commit to Oregon State and his influence played a key role in some of his new teammates’ decision-making.

Smith acknowledged that Oregon State doesn’t do a lot of recruiting in the southeast, making Jordan an even more special recruit.

“We don’t do a ton on that side of the country but there was a mutual interest,” Smith said. “Reached out, built a relationship, a lot of credit goes to (defensive coordinator) Trent Bray in regards to building that relationship.”

Cooper comes to Oregon State with strong relationships already in place. He is a cousin of Nahshon Wright, Rejzohn Wright, Alton Julian and Skyler Thomas.

There is one Oregon player in this class, offensive lineman Jacob Strand of Canby. Strand attended a camp at Oregon State in June and Smith offered a scholarship almost immediately.

“Another guy from this state of Oregon that we feel can be a really good player at this level in the Pac-12 Conference,” Smith said. “We’re going to need some O-line. You look at the offensive line currently and how they’re playing, well we’re going to start losing some of these guys in the next year or two and we’ve got to have some guys ready. … We feel confident Jacob will be one of those guys.”

