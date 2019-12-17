OSU football: Beavers set to sign solid recruiting class

Oregon State is coming off its most successful football season since 2014 when the Beavers also finished 5-7.
The ability to continue to build off Jonathan Smith’s second season as head coach begins Wednesday, the first of three days of the early signing period.
If all goes as planned, the Beavers are projected to have their best signing class since 2013.
According to 247sports, the Beavers are No. 47 nationally based on verbal commits while Rivals has OSU 44th. Both recruiting services have the Beavers No. 8 in the Pac-12.
The highlight of the class could be Saddleback College dual-threat quarterback Chance Nolan, who was also coveted by Utah with UCLA showing interest late. He has three years to play three and is expected to enroll for winter term.
Nolan isn’t the only QB who could sign Wednesday as Ben Gulbranson has also verbally committed and if he signs is also expected to join the program in January.
Silas Bolden, the brother of former Beavers receiver Victor Bolden, is expected to join the receiving corps that loses Isaiah Hodgins, who announced he will forgo his senior season to enter the NFL draft.
Another receiver, Zeriah Beason, from Duncanville, Texas, had offers from Arizona State, Utah, LSU, Florida, Michigan State, Purdue and Nebraska.
The Beavers have commits from tight ends Jake Overman and Tommy Spencer, with three offensive linemen in Cooper Darling, Taloese Fuaga, and Portland State grad transfer Korbin Sorenson.
Trevor Pope and Isaiah Newell are both listed as athletes. Newell is expected to be a running back.
On the defensive side, the Beavers appear to be loading up on the defensive line. The highlight could be Alex Lemon, a defensive end from San Diego Mesa College who also considered ASU, Florida, LSU, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Oregon, among others. However, there has been talk about his ability to academically qualify.
Still, the Beavers have commitments from Sione Lolohea, Tavis Shippen and Shane Kady, as well as having already announced the addition of former Auburn lineman Charles Moore via transfer.
In-state products John Miller (Tualatin) and Junior Walling (McNary) have verbally committed as linebackers. Miller is ranked as the No. 3 overall player in Oregon while Walling is No. 5.
In the defensive backfield, safety Johnathan Riley (three to play three) has made a verbal along with cornerbacks Ron Hardge III and Alton Julian, both junior college players. Hardge has three years to play two and Julian three to play three.
In addition to the two quarterbacks, Beason, Shippen, Julian, Riley, Kady and Sorenson are expected to join the program in January and participate in spring practices.