OSU football: Beavers set on reaching 10 wins

Ten wins.

That is the goal the 17th-ranked Oregon State football team can achieve with a victory over Florida on Saturday in the Las Vegas Bowl.

There is not a player or coach on the team who doesn’t understand what it would mean to reach that goal for only the third time in the history of the program.

“It’s big and they want to take advantage of it. Obviously, we’re going to have to earn it, play really well to do it, but we’ve set a stage to be able to get to 10 wins and that’s a pretty good season,” said Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith.

He would know, of course, because he was the quarterback on the first Oregon State team to reach that mark. Smith led the Beavers to a 41-9 victory over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl at the conclusion of the 2000 season as coach Dennis Erickson’s squad went 11-1.

The Beavers reached 10 wins for the second time in 2006. That squad was 9-4 under coach Mike Riley going into the Sun Bowl against Missouri and came away with a 39-38 victory.

Redshirt freshman running back Isaiah Newell said that after taking a short break for finals after the end of the regular season, the team came back to practice with that goal in mind.

“We have an emphasis on 10 wins and everybody’s really hungry for that 10th win. We’ve got to beat Florida to get that 10th win and you can see today in practice … everybody’s super hungry, playing fast and ready to get after it,” Newell said.

Redshirt sophomore Joshua Gray said the team learned a lot from its loss to Utah State in last year’s LA Bowl and is excited to have the chance to end this season on a positive note.

“Very grateful, especially to get that 10th win. That’s a big opportunity for us,” Gray said. “I think we learned a lot from last season, just coming in with that focused mindset that maybe we didn’t have last year.”

Las Vegas is a city famous for its distractions, but the experience of losing a bowl game a year ago and the desire to make this one of the best seasons in Oregon State history is helping players maintain their focus.

“Everyone knows … it’ll be a good time but we’re down there for one reason,” Gray said.

Jack Colletto said the Las Vegas Bowl was his ideal choice and there was no disappointment in not being selected for the Alamo or Holiday bowls.

“For me, that’s the bowl, ultimately, I wanted. I want to play an SEC team, the timing, the location of everything,” Colletto said. “We’ve got a lot of mature guys. They should be able to handle themselves. I can only speak for myself, but we’ll be fine. It will be a good time though.”

Winning 10 games in a single season wasn’t a possibility in the earliest years of Oregon State football, which dates back to 1893. The Beavers didn’t play a 10-game season until 1923.

Florida had its first 10-win season in 1991 under head coach Steve Spurrier and has reached that mark 15 times since, most recently in 2019 when the Gators went 11-2.