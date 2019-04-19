Jonathan Smith will split up his coaching staff and then those two sides will draft players for Oregon State’s spring football game, set to begin around 11 a.m. Saturday inside Reser Stadium.
At least one coach better be on his toes.
“We will split the coaches up, too, because I told (offensive coordinator Brian) Lindgren this morning, you know I want to see someone else call some plays and see what that looks like,” Smith joked Friday morning following the Beavers’ 14th practice to the spring.
So where will Smith be on Saturday?
“I’ll be standing in the middle of the field toward the side that’s winning,” he said. “I’ll be on that sideline.”
So is there a prize for the winning team?
“We haven’t decided on that. Probably not,” Smith said.
If not at least the winning side will have bragging rights.
All kidding aside, Saturday’s two hours inside Reser Stadium will be the last chance to the players to leave a lasting impression on the field until returning for fall camp sometime around the start of August.
“I think it will be awesome to see the guys’ energy and (to be) excited to play again, compete against each other,” Smith said. “Really I just want to see guys’ effort out there, enjoying it and flying around. And again, doing their responsibility and making some plays.”
Smith was asked Friday if he had any thoughts of naming a starting quarterback following Saturday’s spring finale.
“We haven’t gone into deep talk about it,” Smith said. “I’ve liked our quarterback play, I know that.”
Smith admits he likes a longer evaluation period, especially at the position he mastered while at Oregon State in the last 1990s and early 2000s.
“There’s probably an advantage to a known starter in the summer in regards to who’s running things and whatnot,” he said, “but we’ve got great leadership on this team so that’s not a huge concern to me.”
Several younger players have had a chance to impress over the past 14 practices, which were spread over a seven-week period.
Smith mentioned receiver Jesiah Irish, linebackers John McCartan and Matthew Tago, as well as offensive lineman Brandon Kipper and running back B.J. Baylor among the players who have stood out.
Smith has also been pleased with the way the spring has gone overall. He said breaking the schedule into two sessions — two weeks in March before two weeks off and then three weeks in April — has allowed the players to put forth their bets effort each day in practice.
That has helped with the small details that go into improving each day.
Smith has also noticed the physical transformation of players and said he feels there has been more physicality each day.
Saturday offers one more chance to do it in front of a live audience.
“Any time you get a little bit of a crowd in there it’s a good experience,” Smith said. “To get out there in a little bit of a game-like setting and you get the opportunity to make a play or not and experience that and grow from it. I think that’s always positive.”
Fan experience
There will be an autograph session that starts around 9 a.m. on the concourse and posters will be available. There will also be inflatable games, face painting and balloon artists as part of the pregame experience.
The game will also be available on the Pac-12 Networks. The first hour will be on Pac-12 Oregon with the second hour on the national network channel.