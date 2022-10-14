OSU football: Beavers seek to stop eight-game losing skid against Cougars

Oregon State hosts Washington State on Saturday night at Reser Stadium looking to end an eight-game losing streak to the Cougars.

WSU (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) has won by an average of 12 points in that stretch, though the last three contests have been decided by a total of 18 points.

The Cougars won last year’s game, 31-24, in Pullman.

Beavers fans won’t forget that 54-53 defeat in Pullman in 2019 that kept Oregon State out of a bowl game.

OSU led 53-42 after Jermar Jefferson’s touchdown catch from Jake Luton with 4:17 remaining. But WSU scored twice in the last 2:10, including Max Borghi’s 2-yard run with two seconds left to take the win.

Oregon State lost 24-10 at Oregon the following week and finished the season 5-7.

A postseason berth at that point could have aided in a quicker turnaround for the OSU program under Jonathan Smith, who was then in his second year as head coach. But the Beavers waited two more years to get back to a bowl.

“They’re a good team, they’re a good defense,” fifth-year Oregon State wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Kefense Hynson said of the Cougars earlier this week. “We haven’t beaten them since we’ve been here, so they’ve got our full attention.”

OSU (4-2, 1-2) will be tested by a Washington State defense that’s first in the Pac-12 and fourth among Football Bowl Subdivision teams with 49 tackles for loss. WSU is also second in the conference and 11th in the country with 19 sacks.

The Cougars are third in the Pac-12 in rushing defense at 110.5 yards a game (third at 3.22 yards per attempt), 10th in pass defense (260.7), sixth in total defense (371.2), third in scoring defense (20.2 points).

Linebacker Daiyan Henley, a first-year transfer from Nevada, is second in the conference in tackles (55) and tackles for loss (10). He also has four sacks.

Defensive end Brennan Jackson is third in the Pac-12 in tackles for loss (7.5). Linebacker Francisco Mauigoa had a 95-yard interception return for a touchdown in a 44-41 home loss to No. 12 Oregon.

The Cougars held California’s Jadyn Ott, now the conference’s second-leading rusher, to 69 yards on 17 carries (4.1 average) after Ott entered the Oct. 1 game in Pullman averaging 115.8 yards a contest. WSU won the game 28-9.

“Pressure the quarterback, whether they’re blitzing or just rushing the four guys. This D-line’s as good as we’ve played all season. They challenge you on the back end,” Smith said. “Coach (Jake) Dickert has done a good job of changing the identity of that place to being one of the best defenses in the league.”

Added Hynson: “They’re sound in what they do. They do a lot on third down, they’ve got some exotic pressure packages. They can play man coverage, they can play some zones.”

Washington State, under Dickert as a first-year head coach, has an offense that has shown an explosive, quick-strike ability at times.

Quarterback Cameron Ward is second in the conference in pass completions with 150, tied for second with 15 passing touchdowns and third in passing yards a game at 269.5.

Ward has completed 67.1% of his passes with a 144.1 efficiency rating. He’s also rushed for 117 gross yards and a touchdown.

“They’re really similar to a USC,” Oregon State inside linebacker Kyrei Fisher-Morris said. “They have a good quarterback who’s very elusive. They have receivers who are going to catch the ball and they’re going to make plays. They run a lot of perimeter plays. They have a good run game, they’re physical on the O-line. Their defense plays hard, they play sound. They’re a solid team. It’s going to be a great challenge for us.”

Washington State will be without two key offensive players after wide receiver Renard Bell and Nakia Watson were injured in the first half of last week’s 30-14 loss at No. 7 USC.

Bell, who has more than 1,900 receiving yards in his collegiate career, missed the 2021 season with a knee injury. He has 20 receptions for 282 yards and two touchdowns this year.

But in Bell’s absence, the Cougars have others in the passing game at receiver in the Air Raid offense. Donovan Ollie is tied for fifth in the Pac-12 in pass receptions (30), and De’Zhaun Stribling is tied for fifth in touchdown catches (four).

“When he’s getting the ball out fast we’ve got to have great eyes. If he’s throwing the ball to the perimeter, I’ve got to be able to, ‘OK. See him throw the ball, explode,’” Fisher-Morris said. “The best for the linebackers is read your keys, read the quarterback when you’re supposed to, and just read what you’re supposed to read.”

Watson has 325 yards rushing and 148 receiving with four total touchdowns this season.

In his place after the injury at USC, true freshman Jaylen Jenkins ran for 130 yards on 13 carries plus two catches for 54 yards (including a 45-yarder). It marked the first 100-yard rushing game by a WSU true freshman since 2005.

Jenkins, who had runs of 19, 21, 29 and 45 yards versus the Trojans, was named the Pac-12 freshman of the week.