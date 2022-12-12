OSU football: Beavers see plenty of talent left on Florida's roster

The Las Vegas Bowl features two teams that are at opposite extremes of roster stability at the end of the regular season.

No. 17 Oregon State (9-3) will have nearly its full roster available on Saturday. The Beavers suffered a couple of headline injuries early in the schedule, losing tight end Luke Musgrave and quarterback Chance Nolan for the season.

As expected, injuries began to pile up later in the year and a wide range of players missed some time. Starting offensive lineman Marco Brewer went down with a season-ending injury late in the year and defensive back Rejzohn Wright will miss the Las Vegas Bowl after undergoing surgery following the Beavers’ final regular-season game.

The three-week gap before the bowl game, however, has given several other players the opportunity to get back on the field and Oregon State will be very near full strength. Battling through those injuries created more depth for the Beavers as younger players were given the opportunity to receive some valuable playing time.

That will not be the case for Florida (6-6). The Gators had four high-profile opt outs: quarterback Anthony Richardson, offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence, receiver Justin Shorter and defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr.

Those opt-outs are just part of Florida’s roster problems. According to reports, 17 players have entered the transfer portal. These players were not starting at the end of the season — several began the year as starters before losing that role — but their absence reduces the team’s depth and likely impacts their special teams.

Oregon State defensive coordinator Trent Bray downplayed the effect these changes would have on Florida.

“When you look at who’s missing for them, it’s their quarterback and receiver. That’s about it," Bray said. "Their O-line’s playing, their running backs are extremely talented. And there’s no dropoff between the ones and twos for them. It’s an extremely talented team no matter who lines up against us. We’ve got to execute and play.”

Head coach Jonathan Smith said that in preparing for this game, the focus is on understanding Florida’s scheme, with less concern about who may be filling a particular role.

“Offensively, defensively, special teams, their schemes, we don’t see dramatic changes going into a bowl game, so we’re focusing on that. They’ve got some good players and so we know there’s going to be talent on the field for those guys,” Smith said.

There is no question that Richardson’s absence will be the biggest obstacle for Florida to overcome. Richardson is a gifted dual-threat quarterback and there is a massive drop-off in experience behind him.

Florida is expected to start Jack Miller III, a transfer from Ohio State, in the Las Vegas Bowl. Miller played in six games over two seasons at Ohio State but has yet to take the field for the Gators.

Bray said Oregon State expects Florida to run its normal offensive system even with the change at quarterback.

“They’re going to stay within their system and do what they do. They obviously have great confidence in it. We know there’s elements of quarterback run. We’ve still got to prepare for that,” Bray said.

Oregon State running back Isaiah Newell said the players are not paying any attention to Florida’s roster situation. The team is excited about the opportunity to win 10 games and is looking forward to playing a top-shelf program from the Southeastern Conference.

“They’ve been a storied program for a long time, so that’d be pretty cool to get a win but we know we’ve got to come out and play our best football. They’re not gonna lay down and give it to us and we’re more than prepared to do that,” Newell said. “Whoever lines up out there is who we have to go beat. We focus on us for the most part, so we don’t really worry about whatever they’ve got going on.”

Bray content as defensive coordinator

Oregon State announced a new contract on Sunday for Smith that exceeds $30 million and runs through the 2028 season. The university had previously announced a contract extension for Bray.

When asked if he was interested in becoming a head coach, Bray said he isn’t at this time.

“At this point in time, I have no desire,” Bray said. “I just like coaching and teaching too much. I’m not into the administration and politics stuff, so right now, not a good fit for me.”

Bray is finishing his first full season as defensive coordinator and it was an impressive year for the unit, which finished second in the conference in both total defense (giving up 342.25 yards per game) and scoring defense (21.42 points per game).