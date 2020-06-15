OSU football: Beavers' season-opening opponent, Oklahoma State, involved in controversy as players voice displeasure with head coach

A photo of Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy that surfaced on Twitter has sparked outrage among the team's players — and has one star player threatening to boycott the program.
In response to a photo of Gundy wearing a OAN T-shirt, Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard tweeted “I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.”
The OAN logo on Gundy’s shirt is for One America News Network, a right-wing cable news network that is known for pushing conspiracy theories.
Oklahoma State is scheduled to host Oregon State in its season-opener on Sept. 3 after the two teams faced off in Corvallis last year. Hubbard, the reigning Big-12 Offensive Player of the Year, earned All-American honors as a sophomore and gashed Oregon State for 221 yards in that meeting.
Now, the star tailback has pledged to disassociate himself from the program due to his coach's actions, and plenty of teammates have delivered support via Twitter.
“I stand with him!” replied starting linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga.
“As an O-line, we support Chuba,” tweeted starting tackle Teven Jainkins.
“OSU Athletics and University need major change. 100 support brotha,” added former Cowboys running back Justice Hill, who now plays for the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens.
Later Monday afternoon, Oklahoma State president Burns Hargis commented on the matter.
"I hear and respect the concerns expressed by our Black student-athletes," Hargis said in a Twitter post. "This is a time for unity of purpose to confront racial inequalities and injustice. We will not tolerate insensitive behavior by anyone at Oklahoma State."
In April, Gundy praised OAN during a conference call with reporters.
“I tell you what's funny is, I was flipping through stations. I found one — I don't even know if anybody knows about this — it's called OAN,” Gundy said during the call. “It's One America News. And it was so refreshing. They just report the news. There's no commentary. There's no opinions on this. There's no left. There's no right. They just reported the news. And I've been watching them the last week, because they're given us the news and given us more information — in my opinion — some of the positives are coming out. So, that was refreshing."
Gundy also said in April that the media has been too negative in its coverage of what he called the “Chinese virus.” He apologized a few days later.
“I have been made aware that comments from my press conference have offended some,” Gundy said in a statement. “It was never my intention to offend anyone and I apologize. My first priority is and will always be the student-athletes and doing what is best for the program and the university.”
In that same April interview, Gundy had pushed for a hasty re-opening of facilities, but Oklahoma State disagreed with his timetable. The school recently re-opened its facilities, only to have several players test positive for coronavirus. Ogbongbemiga said on Twitter that he tested positive after he attended a protest in Tulsa.
Gundy mentioned the Floyd situation in a statement on Twitter: “I'm thankful to be in an environment with Oklahoma State football and our Cowboy Culture where we respect each other. The 200 people in our family understand and appreciate diversity and have compassion for one another. I hope we replace the rage with respect and all come together."
Cliff Brunt of the Associated Press contributed to this report.
