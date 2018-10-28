When Travon McMillian rumbled 75 yards in the first 12 seconds of the third quarter to put Colorado up 31-3 on Saturday, nobody could have faulted the Beavers if they would have played out the rest of the game and headed home with another blowout loss.
Instead, Oregon State staged one of the greatest comebacks in the football program's history.
Getting a spark from quarterback Jake Luton and a defense that has been much maligned all season, the Beavers rolled off 25 unanswered points to give themselves a chance at an improbable victory.
Down six with just over 120 ticks left on the clock, the Beavers marched down the field and scored a tying touchdown with 19 seconds left.
However, the extra point that would have given them the lead was partially blocked and the Beavers had to hold off a late 53-yard field goal attempt to force overtime.
The missed PAT could have been another backbreaker in a long season and even longer two-year stretch.
But the Beavers stayed the course and Jack Colletto’s 1-yard plunge on third down and Jordan Choukair’s conversion put them up 41-34.
All the Beavers needed to end a 22-game road losing streak was one more stop by the defense.
When Shermar Smith deflected Steven Montez’s fourth-down pass, the Beavers had finally done it.
“For us to even to respond after scoring right before end of regulation, kick the extra point and you win and we don’t get that, then these kids need to go back out there and get it done, I am just happy for them,” coach Jonathan Smith said.
The comeback, whether it had ended in a victory or not, is evidence that what Smith and his staff have continually preached has resonated with the players.
“It is huge just because in regards to these players,” Smith said. “These guys have been working and for them to be able to get over the hump like this, especially in a game being down, continuing to respond, continuing to battle and then getting the reward at the end of the day means a ton.”
Luton, who didn’t start because of an ankle injury that had caused him to miss the previous four games and to have limited mobility even in practice, lit up the Buffaloes defense for 310 yards and three TDs in the second half and overtime.
Down 24-3 at the half and with Colletto struggling in his first start, Smith decided to give Luton a shot and see what he could do.
“In hindsight, 20-20, yeah you would like to put him in earlier but happy for that kid, too," Smith said. "He has been through a lot injury wise, disappointing for him in this time and for him to come out and play that well in a game like this, just couldn’t be more happy for him.”
While Luton was jumpstarting the offense, the defense was holding Colorado at bay in the second half. While the Beavers did surrender 536 total yards, they surrendered just a field goal — they also blocked one — after McMillian’s opening run of the third.
And they stopped Colorado four times from the 7 in the overtime to secure the win.
“There has been some improvement there,” Smith said. “(Colorado) got seven offensively because of the pick-six. Again we are just tackling and continuing to battle a little bit more and just keep swinging. I just thought, again, in the second half with those guys holding them to a couple of kicks, getting a couple of stops was huge.”
The victory was huge for the players, who have had to endure so much not only this season but last as well.
“I just want to thank my team and my coaches for fighting and never giving up,” safety Jalen Moore said. “That’s the motto, never give up, keep fighting. The score didn’t represent that in the first half but that’s what happens when you keep fighting and keep going with your teammates and trust the process.”
Added Luton: “This feeling I’m feeling right now is something like never before and it’s amazing to take the road that I’ve taken and be able to come here and still play with this team that I love playing with. They battled so hard today and it’s an amazing feeling.”
The Beavers have four games left, and while nothing has been easy this season, the road ahead will be a challenge, beginning with Saturday’s home game against USC. Then come road games at Stanford and Washington before wrapping up the season at home against Oregon.
While the names sound daunting, all four of those teams lost on Saturday.
“Our schedule was tough (Saturday), too,” Luton said. “Colorado is a really good team and we knew that coming in. And if we can just keep this rolling and building in the right direction anything can happen in the Pac-12.”