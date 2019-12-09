OSU football: Beavers receive two commitments

Oregon State's football team received a verbal commitment from junior college quarterback Chance Nolan on Monday.
Nolan, a 6-foot-2 dual-threat quarterback who played at Saddleback College in California, finished his freshman season completing 236 of 358 passes for 3,315 yards and 38 touchdowns with only six interceptions.
He also had 176 rushes for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns.
Nolan has three years to play three after he redshirted at Middle Tennessee State in 2018.
On Sunday, the Beavers received a commitment from offensive lineman Korbin Sorensen, a grad transfer from Portland State.
Sorensen will have one season with the Beavers and could fill a gap left by the departures of Blake Brandel, Gus Lavaka and Clay Cordasco. Sorensen started 33 games the last three seasons with the Vikings.
The early signing period begins Dec. 18.