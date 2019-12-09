OSU football: Beavers receive three commitments

Speights, who is originally from Philadelphia, was second on the team with 73 tackles, which ranks third among all freshmen nationally. He was also second on the team with 7.5 tackles for loss and tied for second with 3.5 sacks.

Sixty-three of those 73 tackles came over the last seven games of the season.

Speights had four 10-plus tackle efforts over that seven game stretch, with 18 against Washington, which is the most by a true or redshirt freshman nationally this season. It also ranked as the ninth-best single-game effort in school history.

That 18-tackle effort against the Huskies netted Speights Pac-12 freshman of the week honors.

He gives the Beavers back-to-back freshman all-Americans with running back Jermar Jefferson earning five such honors last season.

