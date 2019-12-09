OSU football: Beavers receive three commitments

Oregon State's football team received a verbal commitment from junior college quarterback Chance Nolan on Monday.
Nolan, a 6-foot-2 dual-threat quarterback who played at Saddleback College in California, finished his freshman season completing 236 of 358 passes for 3,315 yards and 38 touchdowns with only six interceptions.
He also had 176 rushes for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns.
Nolan has three years to play three after he redshirted at Middle Tennessee State in 2018.
Also on Monday, offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga, a 6-5, 325-pounder from Mount Tahoma High in Tacoma, Washington, committed. He had offers from Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon and USC.
On Sunday, the Beavers received a commitment from offensive lineman Korbin Sorensen, a grad transfer from Portland State.
Sorensen will have one season with the Beavers and could fill a gap left by the departures of Blake Brandel, Gus Lavaka and Clay Cordasco. Sorensen started 33 games the last three seasons with the Vikings.
You have free articles remaining.
The early signing period begins Dec. 18.
Speights honored
Inside linebacker Omar Speights was named a true freshman All-American by 247 Sports on Monday.
Speights, who is originally from Philadelphia, was second on the team with 73 tackles, which ranks third among all freshmen nationally. He was also second on the team with 7.5 tackles for loss and tied for second with 3.5 sacks.
Sixty-three of those 73 tackles came over the last seven games of the season.
Speights had four 10-plus tackle efforts over that seven game stretch, with 18 against Washington, which is the most by a true or redshirt freshman nationally this season. It also ranked as the ninth-best single-game effort in school history.
That 18-tackle effort against the Huskies netted Speights Pac-12 freshman of the week honors.
He gives the Beavers back-to-back freshman all-Americans with running back Jermar Jefferson earning five such honors last season.