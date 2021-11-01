OSU football: Beavers quickly back to work after defeat

"I know he got frustrated with himself. I know he came back and tried to battle and had a couple good carries," Smith said. "It's deflating to start that way. He had some good carries and we’ve got some other backs who can carry the ball, too."

The Beavers, who had averaged roughly 6 yards or better per carry in five of six previous games, ran at a 4.3 clip versus the Bears.

“I think Cal tackled well, guys in their secondary in particular. Getting down the line of scrimmage,” Smith said. “The creases we’ve been creating previously weren’t quite as wide. Give credit again to Cal, coming off the ball.”

Oregon State allowed 517 total yards (262 passing and a season-high 255 rushing). The two highest rushing totals against OSU this season have come in the past two games. Utah ran for 188 a week earlier.

The Beavers will go to work again to clean up mistakes that have been made in various areas of the defense.