OSU football: Beavers prepare for third trip to Las Vegas Bowl

Saturday’s matchup with Florida will mark Oregon State’s third trip to the Las Vegas Bowl.

The Beavers split their first two appearances, defeating New Mexico in 2003 and falling to BYU in 2009. Before the 17th-ranked Beavers (9-3) and the Gators (6-6) kick off at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, here is a look back at those two games as well as a short glance at the history of the Las Vegas Bowl.

Oregon State 55, New Mexico 14

The 2003 Las Vegas Bowl was a showcase for Oregon State running back Steven Jackson, who was playing in his final collegiate game before entering the NFL draft. He scored five touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving) as the Beavers routed the Lobos to complete an 8-5 season under head coach Mike Riley.

Jackson put Oregon State on the scoreboard with a 34-yard touchdown reception from Derek Anderson to give the Beavers a 7-0 lead. Oregon State added a field goal by Kirk Yliniemi before the Lobos struck back with a touchdown to cut the deficit to 10-7.

That was as close as the game would get. Oregon State rattled off the next 38 points on a touchdown pass from Anderson to Mike Hass, four running touchdowns by Jackson and another field goal by Yliniemi.

For the game, Jackson ran for 149 yards on 28 carries, and added 51 receiving yards on five catches. Anderson threw for 322 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Hass had six catches for 88 yards, but Anderson’s primary target that day was Tim Euhus, who had seven catches for 121 yards.

When the Las Vegas Bowl created its own Hall of Fame in 2011, Jackson was one of two players in the first class of inductees. The other player inducted was Utah State QB Anthony Calvillo, the MVP of the 1993 game.

One interesting note is that this game kicked off a series of five consecutive bowl victories for Oregon State over a period of six seasons. The Beavers went on to win the 2004 Insight Bowl 38-21 over Notre Dame; the 2006 Sun Bowl 39-38 over Missouri; the 2007 Emerald Bowl 21-14 over Maryland; and the 2008 Sun Bowl 3-0 over Pittsburgh.

BYU 44, Oregon State 20

The Beavers’ bowl winning streak came to an end in the 2009 Las Vegas Bowl against BYU. Oregon State came into the game with an 8-4 record and was ranked 16th in the country.

Of more significance, the team had faced heartbreak weeks earlier in a 37-33 loss to Oregon with a trip to the Rose Bowl on the line for both squads. Disappointment at the way that game ended may have played a part in Oregon State’s performance against the Cougars.

The Beavers took the early lead on a short touchdown run by QB Sean Canfield. But the Cougars scored 37 unanswered points to put the game out of reach.

Canfield completed just 19 of 40 attempts for 168 yards with one interception. Both teams’ passing attacks were hindered by the weather, with high winds at Sam Boyd Stadium making it difficult to throw the ball.

Oregon State didn’t fare much better running the ball. Jacquizz Rodgers led the way with 63 yards on 18 attempts (3.5 yards per carry).

Las Vegas Bowl history

Both of those games were played at Sam Boyd Stadium during the years when the bowl pitted a team from the Pac-12 Conference (or in the earlier years the Pac-10 Conference) against an opponent from the Mountain West Conference.

The Las Vegas Bowl was originally created in 1992 and featured teams from the Big West and Mid-American conferences. The Mountain West/Pac-10 arrangement began in 2001 and ran through the 2019 season, which was the last Las Vegas Bowl to be played at Sam Boyd Stadium.

With the construction of Allegiant Stadium, the Las Vegas Bowl changed its conference affiliations. The game will now feature a Pac-12 team against opponents from the SEC in even years and teams from the Big Ten in odd years. The 2020 game was canceled due the pandemic and in 2021 Wisconsin defeated Arizona State 20-13.

Utah and Boise State are tied for most Las Vegas Bowl victories, with four apiece.

This will be the 19th bowl game in Oregon State history and the Beavers are currently 11-7 in those games. With this game, the Las Vegas Bowl matches the Rose Bowl as the most common bowl destination in program history, with the Beavers playing three times in each.