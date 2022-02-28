OSU football: Beavers prepare for spring practices

The Oregon State football program will begin spring practices on Thursday. The Beavers go into the annual spring drill after their first bowl appearance since 2013.

Coach Jonathan Smith said last season’s success does build confidence, but everyone knows this is a new year.

“We’ll remind them, and they’re aware, that this thing takes a lot of hard work and each year is new. Just like we’ve been saying in previous years that each year is new, just because what took place before doesn’t guarantee anything,” Smith said. “I think if these guys keep working like they did in January and February, diving now into football in March and April, we’ll continue to improve and with the talent and depth we got back, continuity with the scheme, I feel confident that we can put something special together.”

Smith said the spring practices are an opportunity to see some new faces on the practice field. The Beavers added to their coaching staff this offseason, hiring Anthony Perkins to be the cornerbacks coach. He will work with Blue Edwards, who will continue to serve as the secondary coach.

Perkins joins the Beavers staff after serving for the past three years as the cornerbacks coach at Colorado State. Smith said the team had interviewed Perkins in the past and when this opportunity arose he was their first choice.

“He’s been impressive since he’s been here over the last few weeks. I know the guys are excited about working with him on the details on the back end there,” Smith said.

Oregon State also added Cole Moore as the director of player personnel. Moore most recently worked at the University of Texas.

Oregon State will also have two freshmen — Dylan Lopez and Damien Martinez — on the practice field after their arrival for the second semester. Lopez is a 6-foot-3, 293-pound offensive lineman from Eastvale, California. Martinez is a 6-0, 228-pound running back from Lewisville, Texas.

“Anxious to see those guys get out and about. They’ve had a great couple of months in the weight room and getting acclimated,” Smith said.

Spring practice is an opportunity to check on the recovery process for several players. Smith said defensive back Alton Julian is on schedule in his recovery from a knee injury last fall, but his timeline will not allow him to be an active participant.

Smith said defensive back Jaden Robinson will be available on a limited basis as he continues his recovery after missing all of last season to injury.

Veteran defensive lineman Isaac Hodgins missed the season after undergoing foot surgery in August. Smith said the team will take a cautious approach with his participation this spring.

“He’s played a lot of football and we want (to be) extra careful and smart that he’s full go before he does too much,” Smith said.

One player who will not be limited is returning starting quarterback Chance Nolan, who took over the position in the second half of the season opener at Purdue and led the Beavers to a 7-6 record.

Nolan completed 64% of his passes and threw for 2,677 yards with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Smith said the coaches have had the opportunity to look at the film of last season over the last couple of months as they prepare for next season.

“There’s some opportunities to complete a few more deep balls. More accuracy on the deep throw has been something we’ve talked about. I think he made a great jump from his first time playing a couple years ago to this last year and if he can make that same kind of jump we’ll feel really good about it,” Smith said.

Oregon State will practice two days this week and then hold four practices next week. The team will then take a break for finals, returning to the practice field in early April and finishing up with the spring game on April 16.

Because of ongoing construction at Reser Stadium, most of the team’s work will be done on the Prothro practice field.

