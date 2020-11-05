OSU football: Beavers prep for Jayden de Laura, Washington State

“He really didn’t have much of spring,” Lindgren said of Nolan. “So I think (during the second and third week of fall camp) things started to slow down for him a little bit. Once we got most of our install in and he was starting to see things twice, three times, he was thinking less and was just able to go out and play. I thought he did some nice things in the last scrimmage. He brings a little bit of experience from Saddleback at the college level. We felt like he gave us a chance right now, so we’re rolling with him as the No. 2.”