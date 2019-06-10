Oregon State’s football program picked up three verbal commitments this past weekend.
The biggest of those might be Travis Shippen, the No. 3 junior college defense end and No 15 overall JC prospect in the nation.
The 6-foot-5, 275-pounder also reportedly had offers from Arizona State, Oregon and Utah.
Shippen, out of Mt. San Jacinto College in Murrieta, California, hops to enroll in December.
While Shippen won’t play until the 2020 season, the Beavers received two commits that could contribute immediately for a defense that struggled last season.
Former Arkansas linebacker Kyrei Fisher plans to be on campus for fall camp and hopes to be eligible to play this season.
Fisher, who also considered Arkansas State, Texas State and Troy, took to Twitter in May to explain why he was leaving the Razorbacks’ program: "I didn’t leave Arkansas because I wasn’t good enough to play I left because I myself wasn’t in the right mindset! This time away has showed me a lot and I’m more prepared than ever to go!"
Fisher played in two games for Arkansas in 2017 and two games in 2018. As a high school senior he was also recruited by Texas, Michigan State, Minnesota, Colorado and Houston, among others.
Junior college transfer Nashon Wright, a defensive back, should be eligible immediately to play this coming season.
The 6-4, 175-pounder from Laney College was also considering Boise State and Colorado.
The Beavers already have verbal commitments from quarterback Ben Gulbranson, offensive lineman Cooper Darling, linebacker John Miller and receiver Zeriah Beason.