Oregon State will open the football season with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff against Oklahoma State at Reser Stadium on Friday, Aug. 31. It will air on FS1.
Oregon State’s home game with Cal Poly is set for 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 14 on the Pac-12 Networks, with the Nov. 8 date (also a Friday) against Washington at Reser at 7:30 p.m. on FS1.
Game times for the rest of the season will be determined during the course of the year. The contest at Hawaii on Sept. 7 will be announced in the near future by the Mountain West Conference.