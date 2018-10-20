Oregon State entered Saturday’s Pac-12 football battle with California leading the conference in rushing yards per game at 211.8.
But with Jermar Jefferson limited with a quad injury and the Cal defense keyed on slowing the Beavers' ground attack down, Oregon State’s offense could never get started.
The result was the Beavers’ second-lowest offensive production in total yards and their lowest in points in a 49-7 drubbing at the hands of the Golden Bears.
“I don’t think we ever really got in a rhythm,” senior offensive lineman Trent Moore said. “… They didn’t really do anything we weren’t ready for. I think we’ve just got to come off the ball and not come out so flat.”
Coach Jonathan Smith said the game was won, or in the Beavers’ case lost, in the trenches.
“I thought the line of scrimmage in general was a problem for us, especially offensively,” he said, noting the Beavers didn’t match Cal’s physicality.
The Beavers rushed for 95 yards with Artavis Pierce going for 44 on 13 carries.
Jefferson, who entered the game fourth nationally at 144.2 yards per game, carried just twice for 34 yards. He broke off a 33-yarder but did not go after that.
Smith said Jefferson tweaked his quad last Sunday and was limited this past week. He hopes Jefferson will respond well to Saturday’s action and be available for next week at Colorado.
Smith was asked if the loss of Jefferson had an affect emotionally on the offense. While he would like to think it wouldn't, he acknowledged “any time you lose a big-time player like that, yeah there’s an emotional cost to that."
With the run game stifled, the Beavers were unable to get the passing game going as Conor Blount was just 6 for 13 for 42 yards and an interception.
He was knocked out of the game with a concussion late in the first half on a targeting call after he slid for a first down on a scramble.
Jack Colletto came on and completed 11 of 20 passes for 104 yards and one interception that was returned for a touchdown in the closing seconds.
“He made some good plays,” Smith said of Colletto, who saw action in his fourth game. “Some plays we need back. He’s got a couple of open guys he’s capable of hitting. Tough kid. He battled out there and ran the ball when he could but it was a group effort on offense today which was not good enough.”
Cal also put plenty of pressure on the quarterbacks and finished with seven sacks for a loss of 47 yards.
“We’ve got to look at it,” Smith said. “It starts with the line of scrimmage. Guys were on edges the whole time. That’s a good defense and they create some things where you’re trying to push a guy and they’re not giving it to you.”
In general, it was just a rough day at the office for the offense, which was limited to 241 total yards, three yards more than the 238 the Beavers managed against Arizona.
“I feel like we came out real sluggish and real flat off the bye weekend and it should have been the exact opposite,” said receiver Isaiah Hodgins, who had three catches for 24 yards after missing the last game with an injury.
“We’ve got to own that one and we’ve got to come out with more energy next time and just get the ball in the hands of the playmakers and let us make plays.”