The numbers are so staggering that they’re almost unbelievable.
In the second half of last Friday’s home football game with Washington, Oregon State’s offense had just eight total yards of offense.
The Beavers had zero first downs.
And they scored zero points.
The result was a 19-7 Pac-12 loss that ended Oregon State’s modest two-game win streak that had some thinking the Beavers (4-5, 3-3) might just pull off the upset and move a win away from bowl eligibility for the first time since the 2013 season.
Instead, Oregon State’s offense was left looking for answers.
“They had our number,” second-year coach Jonathan Smith said Friday night. “We had some opportunities to win some one on ones and we didn’t do that whether we’re talking a DB on a receiver or a left guard on a D-lineman.”
It was a shock to the psyche of an offense that was coming off a 56-point performance at Arizona just six days earlier.
“Of course,” quarterback Jake Luton said when asked if the performance was a surprise. “I think we had 120 yards of offense, that’s shocking. Definitely very frustrating, very disappointing and not anywhere close to our best performance for sure.”
Senior left tackle Blake Brandel said the Huskies (6-4, 3-4) won the battle up front.
“Plain and simple,” he said. “I just don’t think we executed well up front. If you can’t get that going then you can’t get much else.”
Brandel said the Huskies didn’t do anything special.
“I just don’t think we played our game,” he said moments after the game. “We still have to watch the film, obviously, but just speaking from how I thought I played, I just didn’t do what I know what I should be doing. I wasn’t doing the right stuff and that just hurts us.
"I think I speak for the whole line when I say we just weren’t doing what we were coached.”
While the second half was awful, the first half wasn’t much better for the Beavers’ offense and that combination made for a forgettable performance and one the Beavers must flush quickly with Arizona State coming to town this Saturday for a 4:30 p.m. game in the final home date of the season.
OSU finished with 119 total yards and had only 50 plays — compared to 420 yards and 84 plays for the Huskies — on Friday. The yardage total is the worst for the Beavers since managing only 109 yards against Arizona in 1993.
Oregon State punted on 10 drives, had one end on an interception and the other on downs. The Beavers had the ball for just 23 minutes, 32 seconds and only 9:35 in the second half.
The Huskies forced Luton into a 19-for-28 passing performance for only 88 yards and intercepted him once. He was also sacked four times for a loss of 26 yards.
“They had a good plan and I think they beat us in all phases of us versus them,” Luton said. “I don’t think it was not having enough time, I don’t think it was guys not getting open, I just think it was a collection of kind of the whole deal. We were just not executing the way we should.”
Down just 10-0, the second half began poorly as the Jermar Jefferson was stopped for a loss of 2 on the Beavers’ first play from scrimmage. The Beavers had hoped to get Jefferson — who had four carries for 36 yards in the first half — into a rhythm.
“We wanted to run the ball coming out of halftime, to be honest with you, and felt like Jermar had a couple good carries in the first half,” Smith said. “We didn’t block the first play of the second half correctly, we cut two guys loose.”
Jefferson and Artavis Pierce never really got going as they teamed for 17 carries for 70 yards.
Star receiver Isaiah Hodgins was limited to four first-half catches for only 33 yards.
The Beavers were 1 for 13 on third down and 0 for 2 on fourth down, which limited OSU to 23 minutes, 32 seconds in time of possession.
Smith said the Beavers’ pass protection was not good and allowed the Huskies to get in the backfield for either tackles for losses or sacks. That put them behind the sticks far too often and they could never recover.