OSU football: Beavers not taking 3-7 Sun Devils lightly

Turmoil and disappointment have played major roles in Arizona State football season this fall.

There was a midseason change at head coach, injuries that have resulted in rotating quarterbacks, a decimated depth chart at other positions and, ultimately, a win-loss record that leaves the Sun Devils outside of bowl eligibility.

But Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith needed to look only as far back as last week to show his team that a trip to the desert on Saturday will be a stout test.

ASU (3-7, 2-5 Pac-12) trailed 28-0 through two quarters at Washington State but battled back in a 28-18 defeat.

“They got down at halftime, they did not go away,” Smith told the media this week. “That thing could have been totally different. They played for four quarters. So we expect seeing the same thing for them on senior day.”

The 25th-ranked Beavers (7-3, 4-3) and Sun Devils kick off at Sun Devil Stadium at 11:15 a.m. In a span of 50 years, OSU has won just once in the last 20 tries at Arizona State.

ASU comes in having lost two straight, at home against current No. 16 UCLA (50-36) and at Washington State.

Arizona State fired fifth-year head coach Herm Edwards on Sept. 18 after a 1-2 start, the back-breaker being a 30-21 home loss to Eastern Michigan. Since then, the Sun Devils have wins at home against No. 15 Washington (45-38) and at Colorado (42-34).

Shaun Aguano, who joined the program as running backs coach before the 2019 season, is the interim head coach. Aguano’s staff includes former NFL head coaches Brian Billick and Marvin Lewis and former longtime OSU assistant Mike Cavanaugh (2005-14).

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Smith said the coaching change does create some uncertainty about what to expect.

“You can chase a lot of ghosts. They’ve got a body of work now because the interim coach has been there a few weeks,” he said. “You have to prepare for anything and adjust during the game for anything.”

Oregon State center Jake Levengood said it looks like the Sun Devils have had improved play since the coaching change and “they look like they’re climbing, but we think we’re doing that, too.”

Levengood describes the ASU defensive line as “a physical front. They’re gonna want to hit you in the mouth, but we gotta just match that energy, just try to mash them down.”

Offensively, the Sun Devils are seventh in the Pac-12 in rushing and eighth in passing, total offense and scoring. Defensively, they are ninth against the run, fifth in passing, eighth in total defense and ninth scoring.

The Sun Devils are negotiating a schedule that includes just two home games in the final seven weeks of the season.

Former walk-on Trenton Bourguet was ASU’s starting quarterback the past three games and left the Washington State game due to injury, a decision he described as a mutual agreement between himself and the coaching staff. But he said earlier this week that he’s ready to go against the Beavers.

Emory Jones, the Sun Devils’ starter the first seven games of the season, came in and threw two touchdown passes against the Cougars. He’s thrown seven TDs and four interceptions plus rushed for four touchdowns this year.

Bourguet replaced an injured Jones during the Washington game and threw three touchdowns in the win. In five games, Bourguet has eight passing touchdowns and four picks.

Wide receiver Elijhah Badger is ASU’s leading pass catcher with 58 receptions for 758 yards and six touchdowns. The Sun Devils’ next-closest receiver by volume has 31 catches.

The Sun Devils have a proven talent in running back in Xazavian Valladay. The 6-foot, 200-pound grad student is averaging 98.6 yards a game, the second-best mark in the Pac-12, and has scored 13 touchdowns on the ground, tied for the most in the conference.

He’s also caught two touchdown passes and is second in the Pac-12 in scoring.

Valladay has six 100-yard rushing games, including a season-best 134 on 21 carries (6.4 average) and a score against Washington State. He also had six catches for 55 yards. In the past two games, Valladay has 16 receptions.

The Sun Devils have leaned heavily on Valladay. Daniyel Ngata, the team’s No. 2 running back, has 51 carries for 259 yards (5.1 average) and one touchdown.

“They’ve got a bunch of good backs. He’s got a nice jump cut, Valladay. (Ngata), they all can play,” said OSU cornerback Rejzohn Wright, adding that he knows to watch out for trick plays, double moves and the like from the Sun Devils’ offense.

Oregon State cornerbacks coach Blue Adams said ASU has talented quarterbacks who can make throws. He said keys to a win will be an ability to get after the quarterback and keep the Sun Devils from extending plays.

Like Smith and Wright, he also plans to be ready for anything.

“I’m preparing for the kitchen sink,” Adams said. “I think they have great players. I think they’re skilled. I think they’re big up front. I think this is a team you have to prepare for and prepare well because they’re a good ball club despite what their record says.”