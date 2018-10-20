It may have only been two weeks ago, but during Saturday’s Homecoming game against California it felt much, much longer than that.
The last time Oregon State was on the field, the Beavers held a 30-28 lead on Washington State midway through the third quarter.
And while the Cougars roared back with 28 unanswered points to run away with the win, it felt like some progress was being made.
With a bye week to get healthy and prepare for a California team that had lost three straight, including 37-7 at home to previously winless UCLA, optimism was high for a Pac-12 win that has eluded the Beavers for far too long — since the Civil War to wrap up the 2016 season to be exact.
But Oregon State was no match for the Golden Bears, who limited the Beavers to 241 total yards, knocked out starting quarterback Conor Blount with a targeting call late in the first half and never let OSU get going on offense.
Final score: California 49, Oregon State 7.
“Well that was painful,” said Beavers first-year coach Jonathan Smith. “I don’t really know another way to describe it. We’ve got to look at some things, really at myself. I mean we had two weeks off and we come out here, great opportunity against a team we felt like we matched up in a lot of ways with.”
The Beavers (1-6, 0-4) will hit the road to take on a Colorado (5-2, 2-2) team that has lost two straight at noon next Saturday in Boulder. Cal (4-3, 1-3) will host Washington (6-2, 4-1).
Saturday was much the same for the Beavers as yet another Pac-12 running back had a standout game against them.
Patrick Laird led a balanced Cal offense, rushing for 193 yards on 22 carries with two touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 48 yards and another score.
Quarterback Chase Garbers, who had not attempted a pass the last two games, completed 17 of 26 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns without an interception.
With Blount out and Jake Luton still nursing an ankle injury, Jack Colletto saw action for the fourth time this season. The sophomore completed 11 of 20 passes for 104 yards. He also had a 1-yard touchdown run.
Leading 21-0 and with many of the announced crowd of 32,390 having left at halftime, Cal made sure not to let the Beavers have life.
The Bears took the second-half kickoff and went 78 yards in four plays. Laird started it with a 55-yard run and Chris Brown Jr. capped it from 5 yards out for a 28-0 lead with 13:28 left in the third.
Oregon State finally got on the board late in the third when Colletto capped a 12-play, 64-yard drive with a 1-yard sneak to make it 28-7.
That was as close as the Beavers would get.
Cal pushed the advantage back to 28 as Garbers hit Kanawai Noa (five catches, 73 yards) for a 24-yard score and a 35-7 lead with 9:44 to play.
Laird made it 42-7 with a 30-yard touchdown with 3:26 left and Josh Drayden capped the scoring with a 52-yard interception return with 20 seconds left.
Cal finished with 305 yards on the ground and 234 through the air.
“We just didn’t execute as a unit,” said linebacker Shemar Smith, who had a career-high 12 tackles. “I mean we went over everything they did in practice, we just didn’t follow through as a defense.”
The Bears struck first thanks to a 55-yard pass from Garbers to Vic Wharton III (five catches, 80 yards) that set up a 3-yard pass from Garbers to Malik McMorris with 2:39 left in the first.
That long pass play seemed to change the momentum and the Beavers couldn’t recover.
“We’ve just got to make the play,” said safety Jalen Moore, who once again led the Beavers with 13 total tackles. “A big play happens (and) we’ve got to shake it off and keep moving on to the next play."
Cal appeared headed to make it a two-score lead but fumbled on first-and-goal at the 2 and Andrzej Hughes-Murray recovered with 9:25 left in the half.
The Beavers went three-and-out and the Bears went 40 yards in three plays with Garbers hitting Laird on a wheel route for a 29-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead with 6:59 left in the half.
The Bears forced a three-and-out and then went 59 yards in seven plays with Laird capping it with a 4-yard run with 2:50 left in the half for a 21-0 lead.
The Beavers lost Blount late in the half as he scrambled for 18 yards and was hit in the head on the slide. After being attended to, Blount was able to walk off but glanced to the Cal sideline as he walked off the field.
He suffered a concussion and did not return. He will go through the protocol this week.
Oregon State managed just 131 total yards in the first half with 31 coming on a play that would have been called back by penalty had it not ended the half.
“Just in both phases offensively, defensively, you guys watched it, it was rough out there,” Smith said.