After scoring touchdowns on four of its first five first-half possessions, the Oregon State football team’s offense went into a funk in the second half last Saturday night at Hawaii.
The inability to score again proved costly as Hawaii rallied from down 28-14 to escape with a 31-28 win over the Beavers.
The Beavers had 292 yards of total offense in the first half on 37 plays, then accumulated just 140 on 40 plays in the second half.
Oregon State had a chance to go up two scores on its first drive after halftime and appeared to be on its way to points after a long completion from Jake Luton to Isaiah Hodgins.
However, Hodgins was whistled for offensive pass interference and the drive stalled.
On the next series, the Beavers had a second-and-5 at the Hawaii 38 before a holding penalty negated a first down. The Beavers were not able to pick up a first down after the penalty and punted.
Hawaii then went on to score a touchdown to tie the game at 28-all.
The Beavers went three-and-out on their next possession and faced a fourth-and 4 at the UH 30 the next time they had the ball. But a false start forced them to once again punt.
“The third quarter we were putting drives together and moving the ball and it was just penalties,” Luton said. “We had three penalties at untimely spots and we have to be able to recover. We have to not get those penalties in the first place but if it happens, that’s football and we’ve got to be able to bounce back and push through it. We did a lot of good things but not enough.”
Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said it was a frustrating film to watch because the Beavers were close to breaking through on a couple of those drives.
“We watched a few clips as a whole offense and showed them … to be able to go on the road and finish games like that, we just can’t have those mistakes,” he said. “We’ve got to execute at a higher level.
“… We’ve just been preaching to guys that when you get into critical situations you’ve got to fall back to your fundamentals and your training and it was just across the board on offense we were undisciplined with penalties and we just weren’t able to execute some of our core concepts we’ve been repping since the day we got here, which was very frustrating.”
Luton admitted it wasn’t his finest performance. After going 7 for 13 for 103 yards and a touchdown in the first half, he was 8 for 19 for 66 yards in the second half.
You have free articles remaining.
“Couple throws I don’t miss ever and I missed them and that sucks,” he said. “That’s’ football. I’m not going to be perfect and no one on the team is going to be perfect. So all we can do is keep working and get back out here this week and that’s what we’re going to do.”
Lindgren expects Luton to have a bounce-back performance this Saturday when Cal Poly comes to Reser Stadium for a 1:15 p.m. kickoff.
The Beavers also must stay on the field on third down. After converting four of their six first-half third-down plays, the Beavers were a dismal 1 for 9 in the second half, including 0 for 4 in the fourth quarter of a tie game.
“We weren’t able to convert on third downs at all,” tight end Noah Togiai said. “…That’s something to work on, capitalize on and I think that we will.”
If there is any silver lining, the Beavers feel as if their wounds were self-inflicted in the second half.
“A lot of the things were stuff that we can correct,” Luton said. “That’s why we practice every day and we’re going to come back and we’re going to get it right.”
While the Beavers were held scoreless, Lindgren said he liked most of the calls that were made.
“I think every game as a coordinator you’re going to go back and go man I wish I would have gone to this in this situation so there were some things maybe we could have called a little bit differently,” he said. “I think the bottom line is, shoot, we had opportunities in those plays that were called … we just did not execute.”
Beavers add games vs. Portland State
Oregon State has added two games against Portland State to its future schedules.
The Beavers will host the Vikings on Aug. 30, 2025 and Sept. 4, 2027. According to a report, the Vikings will receive guarantees of $450,000 for the 2025 game and $500,000 for the 2027 game.
The teams will also meet on Sept. 19 next season. Portland State will receive a $400,000 for that game.