OSU football: Beavers motivated to make 2022 better than 2021 breakthrough season

Chance Nolan wants more out of the 2022 football season.

Oregon State made its first bowl game since 2013 when it played Utah State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl last December. But as motivation, Nolan, the Beavers’ quarterback, stays focused on how much better 2021 could have been.

Nolan, who started the final 12 games last fall, points to as many as five games he believes the Beavers could have won in their 7-6 season. Nolan and his teammates got to work in trying to improve last year’s finish with 15 spring practices, culminating that stretch with Saturday’s spring game at Reser Stadium.

“Kind of just getting a second chance and make up for those games. There shouldn’t be a game on this schedule that we are supposed to lose,” said Nolan, whose team opens the 2022 campaign Sept. 3 at home against Boise State. “I think every game we’re coming in, we can win every football game. I think for us it’s just living up to that potential that we have, and we could possibly go undefeated if we take care of business like we know we can.”

Beavers coach Jonathan Smith said that drive to improve on last season hasn’t come from the team’s coaches. The players want it.

“You don’t have to remind them a lot about what could have been last year,” Smith said. “You don’t have to remind them there’s no guarantees from one year to the next. Each year is new, each team is new. We’ve got some new players.”

Saturday’s one-hour scrimmage focused on repetitions for the reserves and younger players in the program. The defense carried the momentum early on with several drive-stopping plays, but it was the offense that finished fast with three touchdowns in its last four drives.

True freshman running back Damien Martinez, sophomore wide receiver Silas Bolden and redshirt freshman running back Damir Collins all showed what they could do by finding the end zone.

“I think defensively most of the day was handling things. We’ve had some good back and forth for all of spring ball,” said Smith, whose team played through brisk conditions and some rain. “I thought the guys played with some energy, having fun, making a play or two. Then the offense got in the red zone and finished some things off. Really pleased with how it went.”

Bolden, entering his third year in the program, played in 10 games in a limited role last season, with three receptions and three rushes. But he was in the spotlight Saturday.

Ben Gulbranson connected with Bolden on two touchdown passes, first on a fade pass and later on a screen play where Bolden weaved through the defense to score.

“He’s made some plays like that through the spring because he can run, he’s quick, he’s tough,” Smith said. “You get him the ball in space and he can make some things happen. I can see him being in this rotation come the fall.”

Nolan said he’s been impressed by Martinez, who enrolled at Oregon State early, cutting short his senior season at Lewisville High School in Texas.

Martinez showed an ability Saturday to run between the tackles, with three runs of 7 yards or more. Late in the scrimmage, he took a pitch to the right from quarterback Tristan Gebbia and scored from 3 yards out.

“That kid’s a stud. He comes up all over the film all spring,” Nolan said of Martinez. “He’s just making great plays. A very smooth runner, he’s very effortless with the ball in his hands, can make guys miss and he’s a very big body.”

Nolan added that Martinez is good in goal-line situations, catches the ball well and that teammates are excited about what he can add to the team.

The Beavers will head into the fall with Nolan, Gebbia and Gulbranson all in contention for the starting quarterback spot. Gebbia, a redshirt senior and five-game starter at OSU and Gulbranson, a redshirt freshman, are returning from what Smith described Saturday as “major injuries.” For Gebbia it was a hamstring and Gulbranson a shoulder.

Smith said he wanted Gebbia and Gulbranson opportunities to “get back in the fold” during the spring, and by all accounts they did. The coach said he believes the two will improve even more with additional work this spring.

Smith wasn’t ready to declare a starter for the season opener Saturday and will let the situation play out during the opening stretches of fall camp in August.

“I do think Chance has earned getting the major run through the spring, and that’s what he’s done and he took advantage of it,” Smith said. “I think he’s improved, but I’m going to allow these guys to go into the summer and work at it and go into fall camp.”

Gulbranson appeared to make a good impression Saturday with some good throws despite a few breakdowns in protection.

“He missed so much time, and for him to get back to spring ball and battle and get a lot of turns, he got better as it went,” Smith said. “You can see how more comfortable he is, moving his feet, confident in his arm. So he’s heading into a big summer.”

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

