OSU football: Beavers looking for more from their passing attack

Oregon State got the football game it wanted on Friday night at Washington, but not the result.

The Huskies rallied in the fourth quarter to take a 24-21 victory over the Beavers in the Pac-12 Conference game.

OSU coach Jonathan Smith said at his Monday press conference that the defense played well overall, but had a couple of costly breakdowns. And offensively, the Beavers ran the ball effectively but could not create the necessary plays in the passing game.

Smith said the Oregon State gameplan going into Friday’s game emphasized the run and that was in part due to the expected bad weather in Seattle.

“I think it ended up being like two to one,” Smith said of the team’s run/pass balance on Friday. “I don’t know if that’s quite the ratio we want. But we were going to be a bit run heavy going into the game.

"And again, you’ve got to be able to adjust throughout the game and the way the game was, it wasn’t a big old track meet. The style of play was what we wanted in regard to running the ball. We’ve got to find some ways to make more explosive (plays) in the pass game, saying it each week, to complement this run game.”

The return of starting quarterback Chance Nolan could be part of that equation, but Smith had no update on his potential return. Nolan has been sidelined since hitting his helmet on the turf during the loss at Utah on Oct. 1. Quarterback Ben Gulbranson was 3-0 as a starter in Nolan’s absence prior to the loss at Washington.

“We’ll see how he looks … this week in practice, but nothing different,” Smith said.

The Beavers (6-3, 3-3) will return home on Saturday to face California (3-6, 1-5). The following week Oregon State will travel to play Arizona State (3-6, 2-4). Both opponents are near the bottom of the conference standings but played close games in defeat on Saturday.

The Golden Bears lost 41-35 at USC and the Sun Devils fell 50-36 at home against UCLA.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

“I’ve got a bunch of respect just watching their tape from the other night,” Smith said of California. “The record’s not what they want, they go down there and battle a really good SC team all the way to the end. These guys are fighting, playing better I think the last few weeks. Always present a problem defensively, so they’ve got our full attention coming this weekend.”

The Golden Bears are led by quarterback Jack Plummer who threw for 406 yards and three touchdowns against the Trojans. Plummer transferred to California after starting his career at Purdue and he led the Boilermakers to a 30-21 victory over Oregon State in the season opener in 2021. Plummer threw for 313 yards and two scores in that contest.

"He beat us last year," Smith said. "That guy will stand in there and throw it. They've gotten better. I think they've found some things they really like offensively over the last couple of weeks. He's a good player that can make a lot of throws."