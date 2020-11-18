OSU football: Beavers looking for bigger impact out of Rashed Jr., linebackers

Outside linebacker was supposed to be one of Oregon State’s strongest positions this season, but the group has underperformed. While Rashed Jr.’s lack of production stands out on the stat sheet, the defense as a whole has generated just one sack and five tackles for loss. None of those have come from the outside linebackers.

“I told them on Sunday that we have not made the type of impact in the first two games that we need to make,” Tibesar said. “We expect those guys to be dynamic playmakers in this defense. They should have the opportunity to make tackles for losses, sacks, hits on the quarterbacks. Disrupting plays at the line of scrimmage. Even when they’re not making tackles, they’ve got to be disruptive. I don’t think we’ve done that yet in the first two games.”

The Beavers haven’t done a good job at limiting opposing teams on first and second down and they often find themselves needing to buckle down in third-and-short situations. That limits the amount of “home run” plays Oregon State’s edge rushers can seek, and partially explains the lack of production.