Oregon State’s new turnover chainsaw hasn’t seen a lot of action the first half of the football season.
The chainsaw, which was ready to go for the Southern Utah game in Week 2, gets cranked up any time an OSU player collects a turnover.
So far, it has been on display just three times.
OSU’s defense has just five turnovers, but two of those came in the season opener at Ohio State while the chainsaw was still in the process of being “Beavered up.”
The Beavers have two interceptions and forced eight fumbles, recovering just three.
It’s not for a lack of focus.
“It just hasn’t translated,” said cornerback Jaydon Grant. “I feel like if we keep on working on it like we have this week and throughout the season, turnovers will come in our favor.”
This could be the week as the Beavers change that trend as they play host to a California at 1 p.m. Saturday in a battle of winless Pac-12 teams.
“I think we’re long overdue,” Grant said. “Right now we’re minus in the turnover margin and I feel like this is the game we really need to take the ball away and give it back to our offense and give it some more opportunities.”
The Beavers (1-5, 0-3) are a minus-3 in turnover margin. Oregon State has turned the ball over just eight times, losing six of 15 fumbles and being intercepted twice.
Cal is a minus-9 as the Golden Bears (3-3, 0-3) have turned the ball over 19 times this season, with 11 interceptions and eight lost fumbles (out of 14).
They have forced 10 turnovers with eight interceptions and recovering two of eight forced fumbles.
Defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar said the Beavers have made the players well aware of the opportunity at hand this Saturday.
“We’ve certainly pointed those things out to the players and showed them some of the video of them where they’ve had some of the turnovers and everything like that,” he said. “Just trying to get the guys excited that this team has struggled holding onto the football and so we’ve got to keep attacking and trying to go after the football.”
The Beavers have come close to adding to the turnover total in weeks past but have come up short.
“It’s frustrating but it’s a process,” freshman defensive lineman Isaac Hodgins said. “If you just continually go at the ball, are continually punching at the ball, continually trying to make plays, make interceptions, sacks, fumbles, stuff like that, you just continually try to do it, the process eventually is going to make you right and you’re going to be able to get some of those takeaways.”
Hodgins said all it will take is getting one or two to get things turned around and that “success in general is contagious.”
“We’re so close,” he said. “You can see on film we’re punching at the ball and the ball is wiggling and almost coming out and we are just right there. If we get one of those, we’ll start rolling on top of that and just keep getting more.”