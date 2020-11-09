OSU football: Beavers look to solve tackling issues as they go back to the drawing board

The most glaring instance came early in the second half. The Beavers had a chance to get the defense off the field in a third-and-10 situation at midfield trailing 14-7. Instead, the defensive front got sucked in on a draw play, and Washington State tailback Deon McIntosh ran untouched through the heart of the defense, cut up the left sideline and broke loose for a 44-yard run to set up a Cougars’ touchdown.

It wasn’t the nail in the coffin for the Beavers, but it was a massive momentum swing.

“We had an unblocked guy that goes way too wide — he creases right down the A-gap,” Smith said Saturday. “That was painful.”

The Beavers didn’t send a whole lot of pressure at Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura, and that was by design. The freshman signal-caller was getting the ball out quickly, and Smith said, from an offensive perspective, he would rather his team be blitzed when they are making quick reads and throws.

So Oregon State responded by doing the opposite and leaving more players in coverage. But doing so didn’t help much in the run game, or the pass game.