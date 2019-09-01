The disappointment was clear on the faces of Addison Gumbs, Shemar Smith, Jake Luton, Isaiah Hodgins and head coach Johnathan Smith late Friday night.
The 52-36 loss to Oklahoma State stung, even for an Oregon State football team coming off a 2-10 season and one not expected by those outside the program to fare much better this season.
“Not the Game 1 we wanted,” Smith said. “We’ve got to learn a ton about ourselves, look at the details and find a way to improve. It’s a long football season ahead of us, got an opportunity next week to play another game, to play better football, and that’s what I’m going to ask these guys to do.
"I know they’ll do it.”
That next game is at Hawaii on Saturday. The Rainbow Warriors had a bye this past weekend after opening the season with a 45-38 shootout win over Arizona on Aug. 24.
Friday’s loss was eerily reminiscent of most games last year where the offense was able to move the ball while the defense struggled to contain the opposition.
Oregon State finished with 448 total yards of offense and did not turn the ball over. Luton was solid at quarterback, completing 23 of 42 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns.
Hodgins showed how explosive he can be from the receiver position with nine catches for 170 yards and two scores, while newcomer Tyjon Lindsey, the transfer from Nebraska, had eight receptions for 35 yards and a score.
Still, it was not good enough, Luton said.
“If we want to win games we’ve got to play better on both sides of the ball” he said. “Offensively we’ve got to go out and be better, we can’t have three drives in a row where we stall out.”
Those three drives allowed the Cowboys turn a 10-10 game into a 31-10 lead and it was an uphill climb from there.
While the offense did enough to win a game, the defensive struggles of last season were still present as the Cowboys rushed for 352 yards and had 555 total yards of offense.
“They’ve been good for years over there,” Smith said. “It’s a combination of they’re pretty good and we need to improve.”
Chuba Hubbard rushed for 221 yards and redshirt freshman Spencer Sanders added 109 on the ground while passing for 203 yards and three scores.
"Small things like details," senior linebacker Shemar Smith said. "We've just got to keep pushing the details in practice and keep enforcing the details, the small things."
As disappointing as the outcome was, Hodgins said before the game that win or lose the outcome of Friday’s game would not be a defining moment for the season.
He reiterated that Friday night.
“We’ve just got to make sure we improve as an offense because that’s all we can control and really as a team too and making sure we don’t have the same issues we did last year just snowballing downhill and everyone hanging their heads off of one loss,” Hodgins said. “Just like I said even if we had won or lost we can’t just dwell on one game and keep pushing and take it week by week and attack every week.”
Smith said that topic has been discussed.
“It’s the first game of an exciting season,” he said. “We’re looking forward to it but it’s just the first game. We talked about it either way we’re going to come back to work and compete and improve on it. So that’s been the approach since I’ve been here and I know these guys will go back to work.”
Oregon State receiver Isaiah Hodgins catches a 29-yard touchdown pass for Oregon State's first score of the season.
Beaver fan Rob Schneider of Corvallis practices his throwing technique while warming up for the opener against Oklahoma State. Schneider, a season-ticket holder since 1994, thinks this year's squad can win six games.
Henry Delaney puts a hat on his 7-month-old son Hawk, held by his wife Heather. Hawk's twin Henry IV sits atop Delaney's shoulders. The family came up from Coos Bay to watch the Beavers' opener against Oklahoma State.
Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith reacts after Oklahoma State goes ahead by 14 in the second quarter.
Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace scores his first of two second-quarter touchdowns in the first half on Friday.
Oregon State kicker Jordan Choukair hits a 30-yard field goal to give the Beavers their second lead of the game.
Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton throws a pass in the second half against Oklahoma State.
Oregon State fans react after Tylan Wallace's touchdown catch for Oklahoma State puts the Cowboys up 24-10.
Young OSU fans cheer on their Beavers during the first quarter of Oregon State's game against Oklahoma State on Friday.
Oklahoma State cheerleaders and fans celebrate Chuba Hubbard's 6-yard touchdown run.
Spencer Sanders throws a pass for Oklahoma State.
Oregon State's Jermar Jefferson rushes in between Oklahoma State's Kobly Harvell-Peel (31) and Brock Martin (40)
Oregon State fans cheer as the Beavers take the field.
Oregon State's Nahshon Wright chases down Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders.
Oregon State lineman Elu Aydon reacts after making a defensive stop for the Beavers.
Oregon State cheerleader Ben Hutkoft of Milton Georgia adds a little color to the opening of the Beaver football season.
Oregon State's Nahshon Wright tackles Cowboys receiver Jordan McCray.
Oregon State's Champ Flemings catches a pass in front of Oklahoma State's Kolby Harvell-Peel.
Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith.
Oregon State quarterback Jack Luton threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns against Oklahoma State.
Oregon State kick returner Jesiah Irish fakes a handoff on a kick off return.
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders avoids Oregon State's Jaydon Grant.
Oregon State's Doug Taumoelau (42) and Jaydon Grant (3) tackle Oklahoma State quaterback Spencer Sanders.
Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard runs away from the Oregon State defense.
Oregon State's Jordan Whittley pursues Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders.
Oregon State's Jake Colletto scores a touchdown against Oklahoma.
