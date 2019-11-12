It wasn’t a lot of fun for the Oregon State offensive players and coaches when they sat down to watch the video of Friday night’s 19-7 loss to Washington, a game in which the Beavers’ only points came from the defense.
There were plenty of mistakes and missed opportunities in a game that saw the Beavers (4-5, 3-3) produce just 119 yards of offense.
“It was obviously very disappointing, frustrating, embarrassing, just not us,” offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said on Tuesday. “I feel like we (have done) a lot of good things on offense this year and we’ve got some good players and some competitive guys. I just don’t think that performance (was) us.
“Our guys were pretty irritated and the coaches frustrated and I think all you can do is learn from the film, move forward and we’ve got a new opportunity this week to go get a win and I like how they practiced (Tuesday).”
While Lindgren credited the Washington defense for controlling the line of scrimmage, being more physical than the Beavers and winning most of the one-on-one matchups, senior left tackle Blake Brandel said he and his teammates deserve a lot of the blame.
“I knew it was bad but watching (the video) it was like we were doing stuff that we weren’t coached to do and you can’t win football games like that,” he said. “Sometimes when you play good teams you think you have to do more and I think that might have been kind of one thing that we might have done up front.
"You have to treat every guy the same because the technique we’re taught you can use that against anyone in the world and it’s going to work if you do it right.”
Quarterback Jake Luton said it came down to execution, or lack thereof.
“I think they did a lot of good things and they game-planned really for us and we didn’t execute the things that we needed to do to win against a team like that,” he said. “We had opportunities. Late in the game we were down six points and had a chance and we just weren’t able to do it.”
So far the players have responded positively and have quickly turned their attention to this Saturday's 4:30 p.m. game against Arizona State (5-4, 2-4) inside Reser Stadium.
“I think we’ve got a good group of senior guys who have played a lot of football and have experienced some success over the past couple years,” Lindgren said of the team’s leadership. “They were frustrated with it all and I thought those guys came out and competed (Tuesday) in practice and worked hard to try to get better this weekend.”
The refocus began almost immediately on Saturday.
“You woke up frustrated and bad taste in your mouth and it hurt and that’s a good thing,” Luton said. “I think everyone on the team felt that and I think we have answered back really well. The guys have rallied and we know that we have to answer back and I don’t think that’s going to be an issue.”
The Beavers have, unfortunately been through this once already this season after a 52-7 loss at home to Utah in which the only points came in the closing minutes of the game.
“We played Utah earlier in the year and really got it taken to us in a bad way and we were able to bounce back really quickly and have a good week of practice,” Luton said. “(Tuesday) we really got after it and put some good work in.”
The Beavers won two in a row after that loss to the Utes and put up 56 points at Arizona six days before being stymied by the Huskies.
Bradford update
Receiver Trevon Bradford has played in the last two game after missing the first seven with a foot injury. A true senior, Bradford can play in two of the final three games and still take a redshirt and return for next season.
He admits getting in game shape has been tough.
“I know in the Arizona game I was huffing and puffing after one drive,” he said with a smile. “My foot it feels good, it’s still a little sore and stuff cutting. I’m just trying to get back in the swing of things.”
If Bradford were to play Saturday, the home finale against Arizona State, that means he would have to sit out at Washington State next week or the regular-season finale at Oregon.
“It’s kind of a week to week plan but overall from my end I’m planning to redshirt.” Bradford said. “I think I will play Saturday. They keep asking me if I’m playing. I don’t know if it’s my decision or if they’re going to tell me but I assume I’ll play.”
Manning leaves program
Sophomore safety Jeffrey Manning Jr. has left the program and will enter the transfer portal.
Manning played in the last four games for the Beavers and had three tackles.