Midway through the football season, Oregon State leads the Pac-12 Conference in rushing yards per game.
The Beavers are averaging 211.8 yards, just a hair better than Oregon, second at 209.5.
Oregon State is averaging 4.7 yards per carry, tied for second in the conference with Arizona; Arizona State leads at 4.9.
And the Beavers have done that for the most part without starter Artavis Pierce healthy.
Pierce was injured in the second quarter of the second game of the season and missed the next three games. He was eased back into action against Washington State just before the bye week.
In Pierce’s absence, true freshman Jermar Jefferson has burst onto the scene. Jefferson has twice rushed for more than 200 yards — 238 and 254, the No. 4 and No. 2 most yards in a single game in school history.
Jefferson has rushed 130 times for 865 yards and 12 touchdowns and was added to the Doak Walker Award list on Monday for the nation’s top running back.
“I think he’s really developed as a running back,” offensive line coach and run game coordinator Jim Michalczik said, noting that Jefferson has good vision and is trusting his keys.
“He runs hard and is not trying to get the touchdown every play. And that’s the big thing at this level is take what they give you and eventually you’ll pop free but you’ve got to be ready to go get the hard 4 yards, or the hard 5 or the hard 3 sometimes.”
Jefferson said Tuesday that he has grown in reading the defense and is more patient and understanding of what the offensive line is doing in their blocking scheme.
Still, he never could have envisioned the start he has had to his college career.
“I definitely didn’t expect I was going to do things like this that I’m doing now,” he said.
Pierce has rushed for 309 yards on 30 carries but broke off two long touchdown runs in the season opener against Ohio State. Having Pierce available should help take some of the load off Jefferson, who said he is happy to have him back.
Coach Jonathan Smith would prefer to share the wealth when it comes to carries by running backs, so expect both to continue to see action. But he also said how the carries eventually get distributed depends on how the game plays out.
“Going in if a guy gets hot we like to ride him for a while but I feel awesome about those two guys and being able to not just have one guy carry the load,” he said on Monday. “… Going into the game they’ll probably share some carries first, second quarters and then if the hot hand arises, go with him.”
Quarterback Conor Blount says he has confidence in both.
“Obviously Jermar’s put up crazy numbers but I think AP is every bit as capable,” he said. “Those two guys, I think, feed off each other so when they’re rotating I think that’s when they’re at their best. One guy makes a big run and now the next guy’s hungry. I think it’s good and I think both of those backs are two of the best in this league.”
Fourth-down success
Oregon State has gone for it on fourth down 16 times this season and has converted on 13 attempts, an 81.3 percent clip.
That percentage is good for seventh in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Army leads the way at 90.5 percent, converting 19 of 21 attempts.
The Beavers are second in the Pac-12 behind Washington State (14 of 17, 82.4 percent), which is fifth in FBS.
Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said Smith likes the aggressive approach.
“On third down sometimes if we feel like we can get it to fourth and a shorter distance then he’s been pretty aggressive, particularly when we get across the 50 yard line,” he said. “He’s given me a heads up sometimes on the headset before I’m calling the third down play.”
Blount likes the opportunity to keep drives alive.
“Obviously coach Smith wants to go for it on fourth down so I think that helps, especially when you get in a third and long,” he said. “You don’t have to get it all, you can kind of get half and know that you’re going to get a play call again to try and get that medium range.
“It shows he wants touchdowns not field goals. Six (points) is better than three so we’ll take our touchdowns when we can get them.”
Injury update
Smith said Thursday that there is a 50/50 chance defensive lineman Jeromy Reichner and receiver Isaiah Hodgins could play this Saturday. He didn't seem as optimistic about quarterback Jake Luton being ready to go.