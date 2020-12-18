OSU football: Beavers look to finish strong against Arizona State

Oregon State already had a tough enough task on its hands for Saturday’s football season finale with Arizona State.

The Beavers will attempt to slow down a Sun Devils squad that is fresh off a 70-7 thumping of rival Arizona that prompted the Wildcats to fire their head coach a few days later.

Keeping pace with Arizona State would be a tall order on most nights, but it will be even more challenging as the Beavers will be short handed on both sides of the ball.

The injury bug has struck the Beavers over the past few weeks, and they will be missing some key players when they host the Sun Devils (1-2) in Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. matchup in Corvallis.

Oregon State (2-4) is stumbling to the finish line of what has been a difficult and chaotic 2020 season for all involved. The Beavers will be without starting wide receivers Trevon Bradford and Champ Flemings due to injury, and their third starter, Kolby Taylor, medically retired earlier this week.