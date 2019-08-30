If you were looking for defense Friday night then Reser Stadium was not the place to be, at least in the first quarter.
Oregon State and Oklahoma State looked in midseason form offensively in the first 15 minutes as the Beavers led 10-7.
The Beavers took the opening kickoff and went 70 yards with Jake Luton connecting with a wide-open Isaiah Hodgins from 29 yards out for a 7-0 lead with 13:06 left in the period.
Oklahoma State countered with a 70-yard drive of its own with Chuba Hubbard capping off the nine-play drive with a 6-yard run to tie it at 7-all with 9:13 left.
Oregon converted two third downs on its next drive but the 14-play drive stalled at the 12 and Jordan Choukair drilled a 30-yard field goal with 3:42 left to make it a 10-7 lead. The Beavers used 5:31 off the clock.
The Cowboys drove it to the Beavers 22 as the quarter came to a close.
Luton was 6 for 10 for 71 yards and a score and Jermar Jefferson rushed four times for 37 yards as the Beavers had 133 total yards to 115 for the Cowboys.