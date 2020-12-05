OSU football: Beavers' late charge falls short in 30-24 loss at Utah

Nolan’s first game leading the Beavers didn’t exactly get off to a flying start. On his first pass of the evening, Utah’s Vonte Davis picked him off and ran the ball 35 yards back to the Oregon State 10.

But the Beavers’ defense buckled down and limited the Utes to their second red zone field goal of the quarter, holding the score to 6-0.

Later in the first half, the Oregon State defense bent once again, but didn’t break as it came through with another third-down stop in the red zone. That led to another Utah field goal, pushing the Utes’ lead to 9-0.

The Beavers joined the kicking contest one drive later when Jack Colletto’s 40-yard run out of the wildcat formation set up a 30-yard field goal from Everett Hayes to cut it to 9-3.

The Oregon State defense finally broke near the end of the second quarter when it stopped the Utes on third down from its own 2-yard line. But Utah elected to go for it on fourth down, and Ty Jordan rumbled into the end zone to give Utah a 16-3 lead.