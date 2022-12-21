OSU football: Beavers land two four-star recruits on signing day

Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith announced the signing of 18 players Wednesday.

The class is highlighted by two four-star recruits, quarterback Aidan Chiles of Downey, California, and defensive lineman Kelze Howard of Las Vegas.

Smith said Oregon State coaches built a relationship with Chiles over a long period of time and once he committed to OSU he played a role in helping to recruit this class.

“I think he fits us in a lot of different ways. He’s talented, can throw it, not scared to run it. Athletic that way. Think he’s gonna be a good size. He’s all of six-five now,” Smith said. “He’s a leader and he helped with this recruiting class.”

Chiles is the 11th-ranked quarterback in the nation by 247 Sports and is expected to play in the upcoming Army All-American Bowl.

Howard is a 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive lineman who is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in Nevada.

“A good player. His tape jumps out. All of the size you need, physicality, athleticism. Beautiful personality,” Smith said.

Signing day arrives just four days after the Beavers’ 30-3 rout of Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl. Smith acknowledged that the team’s back-to-back winning seasons and bowl appearances opened doors in recruiting.

“Without question. The momentum, progress, winning, all of that helps," Smith said. "I think our message continues to resonate with more and more players."

The signees include 10 defensive players — three defensive linemen, three defensive backs, three outside linebackers and one inside linebacker. The eight offensive signees include four wide receivers along with two offensive linemen, a tight end and a quarterback.

The class is made up of 17 high school players and one junior college transfer, Nikko Taylor, who played at Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College. Taylor, who will enter OSU as a junior, is the top-ranked junior college player at outside linebacker.

There is also one international player in this class, defensive lineman Thomas Collins of Gothenburg, Sweden. He follows in the footsteps of defensive lineman Simon Sandberg, who came to OSU from Karlstad, Sweden.

“I think it helped that we had Simon Sandberg on the team that had just experienced coming overseas and playing. Simon did help us a ton in the recruitment of Thomas.” Smith said.

In recruiting offensive players, Oregon State devoted a lot of attention to recruiting wide receivers. The Beavers signed Zachary Card of Brentwood, California; Montrel Hatten Jr. of Carthage, Texas; Tastean Reddicks of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and David Wells of Lakewood, Washington.

“Wanted to get some young receivers in the program. Got four of them. All of them can make a huge difference,” Smith said. “It was a priority for us to get some younger guys that can run and three of them being here in January, I can see a couple of those guys competing to play here in the fall.”

Card, Hatten and Reddicks are the three receivers who plan to enroll at Oregon State in January and take part in spring practice. They are among the seven players who are expected to arrive in January along with Chiles, Collins, Howard and Taylor.

One of the recruits Smith was most pleased to announce was inside linebacker Isaiah Chisom of Santa Clarita, California. Smith acknowledged the Chisom’s recruitment was a battle, but once Chisom made his decision he joined in bringing others onboard.

At 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, Smith said Chisom has the physical tools needed to contribute right away.

This signing class is not necessarily complete. There is another signing period in February and the transfer portal is an option. A major consideration for Oregon State is the retention of its own players. Some may enter the portal while others are considering whether to declare for the NFL draft.

Smith was asked how many OSU players he expects to enter the portal.

“In this day and age in college football it wouldn’t shock me that we’d lose a couple guys," he said. "I do think we’ve got a good thing going so I don’t see a mass exodus out of here.”