OSU football: Beavers land former top-100 recruit Makiya Tongue

Since he took over as Oregon State’s head coach, Jonathan Smith has shown an ability to bring top-end talent to Corvallis via the transfer portal.
On Saturday, Smith and his staff struck again and landed a former top-100 recruit.
Makiya Tongue, a wide receiver who spent his freshman season at Georgia before putting his name in the transfer portal earlier this month, announced on social media that he has committed to Oregon State.
Tongue, who did not play in a game for the Bulldogs this season, will have four years of eligibility remaining and will be able to play immediately for the Beavers.
The Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native was ranked by ESPN as the 96th overall recruit for the class of 2019 and the eighth-best athlete in the nation. Tongue is the son of former Oregon State defensive back Reggie Tongue, who went on to have a 10-year NFL career.
Tongue’s commitment means the Beavers will have another talented pass-catcher among a receiver group that already figured to be plenty deep next season.
Oregon State is set to return Champ Flemings, Tre’Shaun Harrison, Tyjon Lindsey and Zeriah Beason, among others. Trevon Baradford could also potentially return.They also added Jimmy Valsin III, a talented receiver out of Arlington, Texas, on National Signing Day.
Tongue is the latest in a growing group of former top recruits who have come to Oregon State by way of the transfer portal. Harrison (Florida State) and running back Trey Lowe (Washington) are both former 4-star recruits and joined the Beavers last January.
Linebackers Addison Gumbs (Oklahoma) and Avery Roberts (Nebraska) transferred in 2018, as did Lindsey and quarterback Tristan Gebbia, both of whom also came from Nebraska. Oregon State’s current starting quarterback, Chance Nolan, came to the Beavers as a highly-recruited junior college transfer out of Saddleback College.
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney
