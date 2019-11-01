The Arizona football team has dominated on the ground during its last two games with Oregon State.
The Wildcats have rushed for 776 yards in those two meetings and won both by an average of 21 points.
So it would make total sense for Arizona to once again look to establish the run when the teams meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Wildcats Stadium in a meaningful Pac-12 battle.
Oregon State defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar certainly expects that to be the case but also knows the Wildcats will want to establish some balance.
“Even a lot of their passing yards come off of RPOs (run-pass options) and play-action opportunities,” he said. “I would expect them to use both of those things against us.”
It’s an important game for both teams in their quests to land bowl berths.
The Wildcats come in at 4-4 overall (2-3 Pac-12) but had dropped their last three games and have given up a combined 133 points in those setbacks.
The Beavers, meanwhile, are 3-4 overall (2-2 Pac-12) and have won two of their last three to begin thinking about playing beyond November.
“There’s going to be a lot of emotions to this game,” said Oregon State junior receiver Isaiah Hodgins, who has 56 receptions for 745 yards and 10 touchdowns through seven games. “Arizona has four wins and they are two wins away from a bowl game so they’re going to be pushing hard, it’s their homecoming and we know that.
“And we’re three wins away and we’ve got some momentum so we’re going to be pushing hard, too. So it’s going to be a hard, scrappy game full of emotion and full of back-and-forth momentum changes. We just have to start fast, finish strong and come out there and get that fourth win.”
That will begin with slowing down the ground game, led by redshirt junior running back J.J. Taylor. Taylor is only averaging 69.7 yards per game this season but has 413 yards on the ground in the last two meetings against the Beavers.
Tibesar said Taylor has great vision and always finds a way to fall forward for extra yards when he is tackled.
“He is extremely elusive as far as being able to make a cut on a dime and change direction and find a hole that not a lot of other guys can find,” he said. “He’s definitely a dangerous player on their offense.”
Another dangerous player is quarterback Khalil Tate, who is averaging 44.1 yards per game on the ground and another 218.3 through the air.
“He presents some real challenges to your defense with his ability to throw the football and his ability to create plays with his feet,” Tibesar said. “He’s been an explosive player in this league for several years and he’s going to be a challenge for us on Saturday.”
Tate burst onto the scene in 2017 when he rushed for 1,411 yards, but came back down to Earth last season with only 274 under coach Kevin Sumlin.
Tate did go for 103 yards with a 57-yard touchdown in last week’s loss to Stanford. He also was 17-for-33 passing for 203 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
“We’ve got to be sound in our run fits and we’ve got to account for Tate every time he’s out there,” Tibesar said. “You see the one snap last week against Stanford and he pulls it down and takes off and goes 50 yards and he looked like he was shot out of a cannon. So we’ve got to be really assignment sharp and stop him before he gets loose.”
Tate did share time at quarterback last week with Grant Gunnell, who was 7-for-7 passing for 68 yards and a touchdown. The Beavers could see both this Saturday.
“The offense is going to be the same, and obviously each quarterback brings a different skill set and what they do really well,” Tibesar said. “… But the offense isn’t going to fundamentally change when they change quarterbacks.”
The Beavers expect a similar defense to the one the Wildcats have shown all season even after Sumlin fired his defensive coordinator and linebackers coach this week.
“I think we’ve got to really focus on us and our concepts and go out and execute our offense and then be able to adjust a little bit depending on what they’re going to give is on game day because they do throw some looks at you” offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said.
The Beavers have struggled offensively the past two games against Utah and California, two of the best in the conference. Oregon State was averaging 475.6 yards of total offense a game before mustering only 217 against the Utes and 281 last week against the Golden Bears.
While it appears this could be a chance for the Beavers to get back on track on offense — Arizona is allowing 469.1 total yards and 35 points per game — Hodgins said the Beavers can’t just expect to find success.
“Anyone who watches the Pac-12, it’s any given Saturday. Teams are coming out there winning games maybe they shouldn’t or maybe they weren’t predicted to,” he said. “So we just have to expect everything, come out there, execute and just try to get back in the flow of things and play our offense.”