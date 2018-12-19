Editor's note: This story will be updated
Oregon State has signed 15 players so far on Wednesday, the first of three days recruits can send in letters on intent in the early period. The regular signing period begins Feb. 6, 2019.
The group includes 12 high school seniors and three junior college transfers. They join four other players who have transferred into the program.
The high school players are Wynston Russell, Omar Speights, Anthony Gould, Taron Madison, Kelsen Hennessy, Ryan Franke, Alex Austin, Jojo Forest, Michael Erhart, Luke Musgrave, Cory Stover and Evan Bennett.
The junior college players are Simon Sandberg, Jordan Whittley and Rob Vanderlaan.
Russell (5-9, 165) is a three-star cornerback out of the Chicago area who was a four-year starter at Homewood-Flossmoor. He was a first-team all-league selection his junior and senior seasons.
Speights (6-1, 225) is a four-star linebacker by Rivals and attended Crescent Valley this past fall after moving from Philadelphia. His brother, Jeromy Reichner, is also a member of the Beavers’ defense.
Gould (5-9, 165) is a three-star receiver from West Salem where he had 1,009 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior. He also rushed for 612 yards and six touchdowns and had two return touchdowns on special teams.
Madison (6-1, 210) is a three-star running back out of Banning (California) High who was a three-year letter winner and earned all-league honors three times.
Hennessy (6-5, 265) is a three-star defensive end from Clackamas High and committed in November. He had 128 career tackles and seven sacks for Clackamas. He is the No. 6 prospect in the state by ESPN.
Franke (6-3, 220) is a three-star linebacker from Oaks Christian in Camarillo, California. He is ranked the No. 70 prospect in California by ESPN. He had 17 tackles for loss as a senior.
Austin (6-1, 185) is a three-star cornerback from Long Beach Poly in Long Beach, California, and is among the top corners in the state. He had 60 tackles and 14 pass breakups the past two seasons.
Forest (5-11, 165) is a three-star cornerback from Mission Viejo High in Orange, California. He had 43 tackles and seven interceptions his senior season and also had 1,188 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns on 64 catches to help him total 1,346 all-purpose yards.
Erhart (6-0, 215) is a three-star linebacker who had 113 tackles with five sacks and two interceptions combined the past two seasons at Chaminade College Prep.
Musgrave (6-6, 225) is a three-star tight end from Bend High listed as the No. 5 player in the state by Rivals. He caught a team-best 31 passes for 563 yards with four touchdowns as a senior. He was an all-league pick at both tight end and defensive end this past season.
Stover (6-6, 225) is a three-star defensive end and four-year starter at Marshfield High in Coos Bay. He finished with 63 tackles as a senior with 18 tackles for loss and 8½ sacks with 25 quarterback hurries.
Bennett (6-2, 295) is a three-star nose guard and had 97 tackles with 10½ sacks in his two seasons at Mater Dei High in Santa Ana, California.
Whittley (6-2, 230), a nose guard, played two seasons at Laney College and helped the program win its first California Community College Athletic Association championship this past season with an 11-2 record. He had 35 tackles and 14.5 sacks this past season.
Sandberg (6-3, 265) was a late addition to the class, announcing his commitment on Tuesday evening. The defensive end from City College of San Francisco is from Sweden and has two years eligibility remaining. He was injured and did not play this past fall.
Vanderlaan (6-5, 270), an offensive lineman, played one year at Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill, California. He has four years to play three.
They join Nebraska transfers Tristan Gebbia (6-2, 195), Tyjon Lindsey (5-9, 200) and Avery Roberts (6-1, 230), who joined the program in the fall after leaving the Cornhuskers.
Gebbia will be a redshirt sophomore quarterback, Lindsey a redshirt sophomore receiver and Roberts a redshirt sophomore linebacker.
The Beavers also officially announced Tuesday night the addition of Oklahoma transfer Addison Grumbs, a 6-3, 252-pound redshirt sophomore linebacker who has been rehabbing a knee injury. Before being injured, Grumbs was a possible starter for the Sooners at the edge-rushing linebacker position.
The Beavers expect eight players to enroll in January – Russell, Speights, Gould, Madison, Bennett, Whittley, Vanderlaan and Grumbs.
The first five of those players are finishing high school early to join the Beavers. Smith said Monday that he is OK with players enrolling early but it is a choice made by the individual.
“Some guys are just flat out ready to go,” Smith said. “They are done with high school and ready to go. Others think if I get there early I have a better chance to play as a true freshman.”