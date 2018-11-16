You can expect Oregon State and Washington to both want to establish the run game when the Beavers head to Seattle to take on the No. 17 Huskies on Saturday.
Washington enters the game at 187.7 yards per game, good for sixth in the Pac-12 while the Beavers are a hair behind at 167.9.
“It’s vitally important in every game,” first-year Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said this week. “So that makes us way more efficient forcing people to defend the run game and the pass game.
“And I think it’s generally the same for everybody. If you can run the ball you can control a lot of things.”
The Beavers (2-8, 1-7) will look to get true freshman Jermar Jefferson going once again. Jefferson has rushed for more than 100 yards in six games this season and has 1,201 yards on the season, 53 yards away from breaking Jacquizz Rodgers’ freshmen single-season record.
“I just think he’s just a really good runner,” UW coach Chris Petersen said. “I mean schemes look familiar, and then you can see what a good back can do with those schemes.
“It’s impressive for a freshman to do what he’s done. He’s been extremely durable.”
Oregon State has rushed for 1,679 yards and a conference-best 22 touchdowns.
“That’s what you pride yourself on is the run game,” junior offensive lineman Blake Brandel said. “It’s partially that the running backs are making the right reads and they’re running hard. You might see a five-yard play and we’ll be doing well on and you see Jermar busting the 40- or 50-yarders, you know he gets the extra 40 yards.”
So how good can Jefferson become?
“I have no clue but I know he will keep getting better because he’s going to keep working,” Brandel said. “It’s fun to see him grow as a player and a guy. I’ve said this before but he’s a humble guy and he would never walk up to the performance table and he doesn’t act like he’s one of the leading rushers in the Pac-12 as a freshman. He’s the same old guy.”
The Huskies (7-3, 5-2) counter with senior Myles Gaskin, who is healthy after sitting out a couple games with an injury. He is sixth in the Pac-12 with 96.4 yards per game and has rushed for 771 yards and six touchdowns in eight games.
“So we’ve got a big-time challenge this week with Myles, who I think … may be the best back in this league,” Smith said. “And he’s back to being healthy.”
The Beavers are last in the Pac-12 against the run, allowing 271.5 yards per game. Conversely, the Huskies are second in stopping the run, giving up 124.3 a game behind Utah’s 101.7.
If the Beavers are unable to run, they will try to turn to the pass. However, the sledding won’t be smooth there as the Huskies are first in the conference allowing 189.2 per game though the air and are tops in the conference in total defense at 313.5 yards as well as in scoring at 16.6 per game.
Smith said the UW secondary is as good as there is in the conference, but it goes deeper than that.
“I think the secondary gets a lot of attention and it’s well deserved but they play 11-man football over there on defense,” Smith said. “That defensive line squeezes the pocket and handles a lot of the run game.”
The run game could open things up even more for UW quarterback Jake Browning, who has been up and down this season.
The Huskies are just eighth in the conference at 237.8 passing yards per game.
“What I’ve seen on tape is typical Jake competing and making big-time throws,” said Smith, who coached Browning for three years as UW’s offensive coordinator. “What I’ve seen on tape the guy has found a bunch of ways to make some plays for them.”
Petersen credits Smith with helping Browning develop.
“I think he did a great job with him, those guys had a good rapport,” he said. “I think it was good. He’s a really good guy, easy to be around and all those important things.”
While there is plenty of familiarity between Smith and Petersen — Smith spent two years with Petersen at Boise State before four more at UW — the game will be won on the field.
“It still comes down to kids executing,” Petersen said. “It always does.”