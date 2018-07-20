The NCAA has hit the Oregon State football program with a secondary violation.
The decision is the result of the Beavers sending recruiting packets to University of Hawaii last May. Secondary violations are typically minor.
OSU self-reported the incident, which was reportedly done in error.
The Beavers are now banned from recruiting the player in question if he decides to transfer.
Houston on list
Oregon State offensive lineman Sumner Houston has been selected for the second straight year to the Rimington Trophy fall watch list, presented annually to the nation's top center.
Houston was identified by Rimington Trophy officials earlier this spring and was included in the initial watch list that was announced in May.
The 6-2, 290-pound senior has played in 36 games. He started 11 games last season at center and another eight at defensive tackle as a sophomore before moving to the offensive side of the ball between the 2016 and '17 seasons.
The Dublin, Calif., native has been honored by the Pac-12 Conference for his academic success three times and will graduate in December with a bachelor's degree in construction engineering management.
Houston is the eighth Beaver to be selected to the Rimington Trophy watch list since the award's inception in 2001. He joins Chris Gibson (2001), Matt Brock (2004), Kyle DeVan (2006 & '07), Alex Linnenkohl (2010), Grant Johnson (2011), Isaac Seumalo (2013), and Josh Mitchell (2015).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.