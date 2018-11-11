Oregon State will hit the road one more time this season when the Beavers head to Seattle to take on the No. 17 Washington on Saturday.
Game time has now been set for 1:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Networks. The kickoff had been tentatively set for 12:30 or 1 p.m.
It will be a return home for Jonathan Smith, who was the Huskies’ offensive coordinator the last four seasons under head coach Christ Petersen.
The Beavers are coming off another blowout loss at Stanford on Saturday night, falling 48-17.
Oregon State (2-8, 1-6) allowed 596 total yards of offense to the Cardinal and gave up four touchdowns to 6-foot-7 tight end Colby Parkinson, all in the first half.
It was the seventh straight game the Beavers have allowed more than 500 yards. OSU's season low was 357 yards at Nevada in Week 3.
Jermar Jefferson had 109 rushing yards on 19 carries at Stanford, his sixth game of at least 100 yards. He now has 1,201 for the season on 199 attempts, an average of just over six yards a carry. He also has 12 touchdowns.
The Huskies (7-3, 5-2) are coming off a bye week after playing the first 10 games without a break. Washington is a game behind Washington State in the battle for the Pac-12 North title and trip to the Pac-12 title game.
Washington closes out the season at Washington State in the Apple Cup.
Oregon State closes out the regular season at home against Oregon in the Civil War on Friday, Nov. 23.