Oregon State wrapped up its first fall football camp under first-year coach Jonathan Smith.
Now it’s time for a bit of a test run at hitting the road for the Sept. 1 opener against No. 5 Ohio State.
The Beavers practiced for about 90 minutes Tuesday morning before heading over to Bend and a chance for the team to see what a road trip under Smith looks like.
“I know for certain no one has gone with me being the head coach and how we’re doing it,” Smith said of the simulated game weekend. “So just wanted to remove any uncertainty before it’s for real.”
Oregon State will have a run through on Wednesday before going bowling in the afternoon as well as taking part in various meetings.
The players will then have one more opportunity in Thursday’s noon scrimmage at Summit High School to show they deserve to be a contributor.
Smith said the Beavers will treat Thursday’s scrimmage like a game day with players coming out about 30-40 minutes early to simulate a normal pregame routine.
They will mix in some special teams play with the scrimmage.
Smith wants to see the team continue to play with great effort and is “looking for guys to take that next step in moving in regards to the depth chart, but also just in the quality of play — limited amount of penalties, the procedural part of it.
“This is really the last opportunity for guys to show what they’ve got.”
The quarterback battle will not end on Thursday but Smith did say the top three candidates — senior Jake Luton and sophomores Conor Blount and Jack Colletto — will get the lions hare of the reps.
Smoky conditions
Players and coaches worked through smoky conditions on Prothro Field on Tuesday morning as they took part in a scheduled shorter practice.
“We looked at the numbers and felt that because it was a little bit shorter and the numbers aren’t to a level where we shouldn’t be out here, we felt good with it,” Smith said.
The air quality in Bend could be problematic on Thursday but as of Tuesday morning the scrimmage was on as scheduled.
“As of now (just after noon on Tuesday) it’s a go so we’re headed over there but we’re going to keep a close eye on it.”
Bradford at corner
With a plethora of defensive backs dealing with injuries, junior receiver Trevon Braford saw reps in the defensive backfield on Tuesday.
“He’s got some talent and so where you know how the season gets and injuries do come so we’re just giving him some reps to prepare in an emergency situation,” Smith said.
Togiai progressing
Junior tight end Noah Togiai said last week he would be ready to go for the season opener after dealing with a foot injury suffered in the Civil War last season.
“I think he still deals with it on a day-to-day basis, we’ve got our eyes all over it in regards to when he needs a little time off, maybe a period off,” Smith said. “I wouldn’t say he’s 100 percent but he’s progressing.”
Successful fall camp
Smith said his first fall camp as a head coach has gone well and he is comfortable with the direction the team is headed.
“I feel good that we’ve progressed, I do feel like we’re better from the start of camp,” he said. “I feel like the energy is there, guys are getting their legs back toward the end. We pushed them pretty good toward the middle of it and you could tell some guys’ legs were tired and bodies were tired, minds were tired.
“… I think these guys have improved and we’re going to need to continue to improve throughout the year.”